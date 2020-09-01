Medical Cannabis Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, in-depth analysis, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

TMR’s report on the global medical cannabis market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the revenue of the global medical cannabis market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global medical cannabis market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global medical cannabis market. Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have also employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global medical cannabis market.

Global Medical Cannabis market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The growth of the medical cannabis market is likely to be primarily driven by a combination of political, social, and economic interests during the forecast period. At present, around 30 nations have legalized the therapeutic application of medical cannabis and cannabis extracts and as per the current trends, the number is set to grow over the assessment period– a factor that is set to boost the growth of the market for medical cannabis during the forecast period. The projected growth in the number of countries that are expected to decriminalize cannabis for medical purposes and rise in the number of research activities pertaining to the potential benefits of medical cannabis are some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global medical cannabis market, which is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 53 Bn by the end of 2027.

Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts at the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations have projected that a global recession is on the cards. However, amidst the economic crisis, government authorities around the world could legalize the use of medical cannabis to create recession-proof jobs. While legalizing the use of medical cannabis is largely possible, research and development activities are expected to grow in the coming months aiming to unlock the complete potential of medical cannabis to treat different diseases. The consumption patterns of medical cannabis are expected to show a slight decline during the second quarter of 2020; consumption of medical cannabis particularly for medical applications is expected to grow. One of the major challenges that would require significant attention in the medical cannabis market would be streamlining the supply lines.

Key Players of Medical Cannabis Market Report:

The report also profiles the following major players in the global medical cannabis market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product types, business strategies, and recent developments: Canopy Growth Corporation, United Cannabis, Aurora Cannabis, Cannabis Sativa, Inc., Emerald Health Therapeutics, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Tilray, Medical Marijuana, Inc., The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., The Cronos Group

