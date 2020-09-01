Medical Electrical Bathtub Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

Electric bathtubs are being used by people or patients, who are unable to move due to mobility issues. Electric bathtubs are also promoted by manufacturers as an equipment of well-being with better safety and a luxury bathing experience

Medical electric bathtubs are ideal for patients with reduced posture control. The design of bathtub allows easy patient access and prevents risk of caregiver back strain.Some of electric bathtubs are equipped with AudioSpa, AromaSpa, HydroSpa, and ColourSpa treatment options, which enable patients to benefit from the therapeutic benefits of aromatherapy, color, music, and massage

Global Medical Electrical Bathtub market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Factors such as increase in global geriatric population and rise in number of people with physical disability are expected to drive the global medical electrical bathtub market during the forecast period

Aging is associated with decline in support for long-term caregiving from families and highly expensive formal long-term caregiving services. Hence, these structural changes in the society are likely to lead to rise in demand for equipment such as mobility devices, medical furniture, and bathroom support systems, including medical electric bathtubs.

A study published in the American Journal of Medicine revealed that the U.S. population is aging rapidly. Increase in life expectancy would result in doubling of the population aged 65 years or above to reach 81 million by 2040, as against 40 million in 2010.

Key Players of Medical Electrical Bathtub Market Report:

Key players operating in the global medical electrical bathtub market are: Arjo, Easy life, Kingkraft, BEKA Hospitec GmbH, Reval Group, Horcher, TR Equipment

