Medical Ventilator Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

A medical ventilator is a mechanical ventilator, a machine designed to move breathable air into and out of the lungs, to provide breathing for a patient who is physically unable to breathe, or breathing insufficiently.

Resmed

Medtronic

BD (Carefusion)

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Invacare

Teijin Pharma

Fisher & Paykel

Drager Medical

DeVilbiss

Medical ventilators are widely used in hospitals & clinics and home healthcare. In 2016, the household end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the medical ventilators market. Meanwhile, the increasing number of hospitals and increasing per capita income are key drivers for this end-user segment. Medical ventilators market competition is intense. Resmed, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, BD, GE Healthcare, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Among those players, Resmed from California, hold the largest market share of 25% in United States. The worldwide market for Medical Ventilator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

Non-invasive Ventilator

Invasive Ventilator Major Applications are as follows:

Home Use

Hospitals & Clinics