Medical Wearables Market Size, Global Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Technologies, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Market OverviewThe global medical wearables market size is projected to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. The market growth is attributable to increasing penetration of 4G/5G networks, growing adoption of smartphones and increasing usage of connected medical devices for chronic diseases management. The growing focus on delivering patient-centric healthcare service and cost containment in the healthcare delivery has led to increasing demand for home health services, thereby increasing the adoption of wearable technologies among healthcare professionals and patients.However, the lack of proper regulations regarding wearable devices coupled with lack of standardization and accurate analysis of the clinical grade data generated by wearable devices are some of the factors limiting the market growth. In addition, the growing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle-associated disorders such as hypertension and diabetes is another key factor increasing the demand for medical wearables in the near future. The continuous need to monitor various physiological parameters such as blood sugar levels and blood pressure levels in patients with diabetes and hypertension calls for integration of vitals data with the portable medical devices.

The medical wearables record the vital readings which then allows physicians to real-time access the patient data and minimize errors. This is expected to increase the demand for medical wearable devices. The increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases with high mortality rate is another factor that necessitates increased focus on personalized patient monitoring and care, thus further increasing the product demand.

Moreover, growing awareness regarding fitness and increase in uptake of wearable technology by wellness enthusiasts in order to track their blood pressure, glucose and heart health is one of the key factor driving the medical wearables market growth. In addition, increasing incidence of obesity along with growing awareness regarding physical fitness is further encouraging consumers to adopt fitness tracking devices. Smart wearables such as wrist bands, head bands, smart watches and patches helps in monitoring fitness parameters including footstep count, calories burned, and distance covered, further increasing the demand for medical wearables.

Product Insights

Based on type, our scope of study has segmented the market into diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices. The diagnostic devices are further categorized into vital sign monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices and sleep monitoring devices, whereas, therapeutic devices have been segmented into glucose monitoring devices, pain management devices, rehabilitation devices and respiratory therapy devices. In 2019, diagnostic devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share in medical wearables market owing to the increasing need to continuously monitor a person’s well-being and fitness score. Vital sign monitoring devices accounted for the largest revenue share in diagnostic devices segment owing to their features of being compact, user-friendly and integral role monitoring different medical conditions in patients in order to achieve better health outcomes. Thus, high demand and increased availability of technologically advanced vital sign monitoring wearable devices is expected to aid the segment growth.

However, therapeutic devices segment is projected to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for therapeutic devices such as glucose monitoring devices and respiratory therapy devices. Moreover, presence of a strong pipeline for therapeutic devices including insulin management devices, smart asthma management devices, and wearable pain management devices is also a key factor driving the segment growth. Among various therapeutic devices, insulin/glucose monitoring device dominated the therapeutic medical wearables market in 2019 and is projected to further lead the market over the forecast period on the account of rising prevalence of diabetes.

Site Insights

Based on site, medical wearables market has been segmented into patches, smartwatches, wristbands, headbands and others. In 2019, patches segment accounted for the largest revenue share in medical wearables market. The increasing need for remote patient monitoring for management of chronic diseases is one of the key factor driving adoption of wearable patches among the consumers. For instance, diabetes care wearable devices such as continuous glucose/insulin monitors are available as patches and wearable insulin pumps. Moreover, increasing R&D for development of products such as smart contact lenses with ability to measure glucose levels in the tears is promising potential opportunities for revenue growth in medical wearables market in the near future.

However, smartwatches segment is projected to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to increased usage of smart watches with features such as biosensors, disease specific functionality, bluetooth and cloud connectivity to monitor various parameters such as respiratory rate, physical activity and pulse rate. Moreover, introduction of smart wearables in healthcare such as Fitbits and smartwatches that are designed to collect users’ personal health data is further driving the segment growth. As per a report published by Accenture, the percentage of U.S. consumers using medical wearables has increased from 9.0% in 2014 to 33.0% in 2018, thereby suggesting rapid growth in segment revenue.

Regional Insights

The medical wearables market study examines the performance of market across six key regions, viz. North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in medical wearables market. The increase in prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and cancer that require routine patient monitoring is one of the key factor driving demand for medical wearables in North America. Moreover, increasing penetration of smartphones, growing adoption of connected medical wearable devices & apps for the chronic diseases management coupled with development and launch of innovative wearable technologies are some other factors aiding market growth in North America.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative market in near future owing to increasing geriatric population in the region, high presence of medical wearables manufacturers and presence of favorable government initiatives that supports the increased usage of wearable medical devices.

Competitive Market Insights

Competitive landscape analysis in the report covers 12-15 key players in global medical wearables market. Some of the leading companies profiled in this study include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zephyr Technology Corporation, Sotera Wireless, Omron Corporation, Polar Electro, Everist Health, LifeWatch AG, Intelesens Ltd., Fitbit Inc., Garmin, Withings, and Vital Connect; accounting for majority of the market share owing to their strong global reach, exhaustive product portfolios and increased focus on enhancing their strategic alliances such as strategic investments, collaborations, partnerships with domestic manufacturers, and mergers & acquisitions. An extensive competition analysis allows for an exhaustive market structure assessment. This section further offers insights on recent market developments, emerging opportunities, impactful trends and dormant business tactics.

Report Scope

A recent market intelligence report added to the repository of Credible Markets, titled “Medical Wearables – Market Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2027”, provides an extensive analysis of the global medical wearables market. The analysis and forecast is backed by the fact-based historic and current growth scenarios of the market. The report offers valued insights on the well-assessed market sizing (value) and growth projections for a stipulated period, 2016 – 2027.

The data has been meticulously gathered from some of the top industry experts and thorough secondary research. This information is authentic and dependable, and enables deeper understanding of medical wearables and their market potential at global as well as regional levels. It intends to help potential market entrants with their strategic business planning.

Detailed Analysis of Market Taxonomy:

The global medical wearables market report begins with a brief outline of the market taxonomy covering product and site analysis, along with an overview of the scope of its research. Detailed trend and opportunity assessment with respect to each product and site segment and associated sub-segments is the highlight of this section of the report. It then provides readers with a summary of the report that offers insights on market outlook and overall competition scenario in the medical wearables landscape. Relevant information and recent developments in surgical robot systems and accessories sector has been covered here. The market study then sheds light on the quick market background and its analysis with respect to medical wearables market research.

The report, in addition to analyzing the various socio-economic, political and technological aspects defining the performance of global medical wearables market, focuses on the overall scope of penetration and market attractiveness. The key market variables and their impact analysis with respect to the growth patterns of global Medical Wearables market are also evaluated in detail inside the report. It further provides information about the strategic background of market landscape, followed by the analysis of overall impact of the recent, current and upcoming strategic alliances and similar financial deals across the industry on performance of medical wearables market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Under an exclusive section that unleashes the covid-19 impact analysis on medical wearables market, the report attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the medical crisis. While the pandemic has compelled entire industry to shift its preferences, it has turned the industry and its sub-sectors upside down within no time. The report covers deep-dive analysis of this impact particularly on the medical wearables market.

