The Global Men’s Grooming Products Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions.

The global men’s grooming products market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

– The market is primarily driven by the increasing consciousness among male consumers on personal wellness and appearance. Moreover, due to the increasing penetration of media, there is a rising societal pressure to always look good, thereby fueling the grooming products available for men. Moreover, rapid innovations and frequent launches of various grooming solutions are offering tremendous growth potential to the market. For instance, Marico launched the Set Wet Studio X Charcoal, a charcoal-based range of male grooming products that include shampoo, body wash, peel-off face mask, face wash, and face scrub. Charcoal is considered a super ingredient, and it is increasingly being used in personal care products, both internationally and in the domestic market.

– Furthermore, factors, such as rising penetration of e-commerce and social media, are contributing to the growth of the global market. Although the online market is still at a nascent stage, it is currently experiencing a strong growth rate. This helps provide convenience and a wide variety of products for the consumers to choose from.

Top leading Manufacturers Profiled in Men’s Grooming Products Market Report are:

Beiersdorf AG, LOréal SA, Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Grooming Lounge, Reckitt Benckiser, Helios Lifestyle Private Limited, Marico Ltd

Men’s Grooming Products Market Scenario:

Rising Demand for Men’s Skin Care Products

The men’s skincare market is reported to have the fastest growth in the global men’s grooming market. The major concerns among customers are aging, acne, and pigmentation. Thus, major players are focusing on expanding their existing product lines by introducing new products to meet the customers’ demand. For instance, AVEDA, a brand of Estee Lauder Companies, launched a daily light guard defense fluid broad spectrum SPF 30, which offers multifunctional benefits to consumers, such as protection against free radical damage and strengthens the skin’s natural environmental barrier. Thus, such innovations and portfolio extensions drive the growth of the market.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

