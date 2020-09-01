Micro Turbine Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Global “Micro Turbine Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Micro Turbine. A Report, titled “Global Micro Turbine Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Micro Turbine manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Micro Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Micro turbine is a relatively new distributed generation technology being used for stationary energy generation applications. It is a type of combustion turbine that produces both heat and electricity on a relatively small scale.

Capstone Turbine

Ansaldo Energia

FlexEnergy

Currently, some companies in the world can produce micro turbine product, mainly concentrating in USA. The main market players are Capstone Turbine, Ansaldo Energia, FlexEnergy, IHI, etc. Capstone Turbine is a global leader of this industry, with global sales market share of 71.07% in 2015. The global production of micro turbine decreased from 765 units in 2011 to 394 units in 2015, with an average growth rate of -47.88%. The one reason for the decreasing situation is the backward technology for produce micro turbine. In consumption market, Europe and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. At present, in developed countries, the micro turbine industry is generally at a more advanced level. Some companies is developing micro turbine, they will enter this field in the future. The worldwide market for Micro Turbine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 74 million US$ in 2024, from 63 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

12 kW-50 kW

50 kW-250 kW

250 kW-600 kW

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Oil

Gas & Other Natural Resources

Commercial Building

Landfill