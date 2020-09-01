Military Truck Market: Deep Company Profiling of Leading Players 2020-2027

Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the global military truck market will show a decent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). This would translate to some worthy opportunities and improvement in the overall worth of the market.

The growth is attributable to demand for multi-purpose transportation solutions, which are also highly mobile. Besides, as worldwide, military operations show no signs of slowing, despite efforts put in the direction, the market for military equipment will see growth. To add to this, investment in technology is set o pay off with demand generated for fuel cell trucks and electric variants.

Global Military Truck Market: Competitive Landscape

The global military truck market is marked with some significant developments that are set to shape the growth trajectory over the forecast period. It is also contributing to shaping up the competitive landscape.

The global military truck market is consolidated and prominent players in the market include Oshkosh Corporation (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), IVECO S.p.A., (Italy), TATRA TRUCKS A.S., (Czech Republic), Arquus (France), Textron Inc., (US), General Dynamics (US), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), among others.

Players are focusing on improving their products to make them more suited to the ever dynamic and varied needs if the military across the world. Thus, in order to stay ahead of their competitors, players focus on research and development as a lot depends on technology. Whoever is at the vanguard of the technology game is usually also the one ahead of the growth curve. Also, safety of data and other security measures play a crucial role in deciding who bags what kind of demand in the market.

It is important to note here that most of the players mentioned have a robust distribution system.

Global Military Truck Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The global military truck market is set to witness growth owing to factors that are paving the way for future. Some of these are outlined below. To provide a comprehensive understanding, a market report is ready to be launched soon.

With countries trying to ramp-up efforts to secure borders, safeguarding against illegal entry of both people and contraband. Thus there is a demand for state of the art military trucks to be used in patrolling of both maritime and land borders. Additionally, countries in Europe and North America also experience porous borders and as these economies struggle in maintaining high growth figures in the economy, they want better controls on their borders.

Military conflicts mark the century. Be it Syrian Civil War, Afghanistan’s foreign military support or border scuffles of India and Pakistan, there is always some conflict marking some part of the world. And, as a result there is a growing need of military equipment, weaponry and vehicles to beef up military strength. And, it doesn’t end here. Because, when one country invests in military strength, the neighbours do too. And, this leads to demand for arms, ammunition and everything in between. Thus, it won’t be wrong to say that this will contribute to growth of global military trucks market over the forecast period.

Global Military Truck Market: Geographical Analysis

Owing to border disputes and numerous diplomatic squabbles, North America is set to dominate the market for military trucks. Demand for military trucks and armored trucks is quite high, especially from the United States and Mexico. Besides, now, Canadian government is also directing its energies to improving military prowess and is thus investing heavily in related to equipment, vehicles and weaponry. In 2016, the country awarded Mark Defence a USD 834 million project, wanting 1587 trucks with service support for a set period of 5 years.