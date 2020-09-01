Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits And Reagents Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2025

The global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market was valued at USD 5.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.23% from 2017 to 2025.

The fast and rapid growth of Biotech sector has resulted increase in investments in the kits and enzyme production companies. The products are in high demand due to increasing implementation of Biotechnology In pharmaceutical drug development and testing. The market is seeing a positive value trend analysis.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Funds in Research and Development

1.2 Growing interest and initiations of Genome Projects

1.3 Growing number of technical advancements in Life Science

1.4 Increasing Diseases and Genetic disorders

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Limited Reimbursements

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market, by Application:

1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction

1.2 Sequencing

1.3 Cloning

1.4 Epigenetics

1.5 Restriction Digestion

1.6 Synthetic Biology

1.7 Other Applications

2. Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market, by Product:

2.1 Kits and Reagents

2.2 Enzymes

2.2.1 Polymerases

2.2.2 Ligases

2.2.3 Restriction Endonucleases

2.2.4 Reverse Transcriptases

2.2.5 Phosphatases

2.2.6 Proteases and Proteinases

2.2.7 Other Enzymes

3. Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market, by End User:

3.1 Academic & Research Institutes

3.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.3 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

3.4 Other End Users

4. Global Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. Merck KGaA

3. Promega Corporation

4. New England Biolabs

5. Illumina, Inc.

6. Takara Bio, Inc.

7. Qiagen N.V.

8. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

10. Bio Basic Inc.

11. Jena Bioscience GmbH

12. Molecular Biology Resources, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

