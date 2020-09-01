N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size: Effect Factors Analysis by Product Types, Growth, Trends by 360 Research report

“N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market” 2020-2024 Report Provides Market Share, CAGR, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost And Market Influencing factors of the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) industry in global regions. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.

Top Key Manufacturers of global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market:

BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, LyondellBasell, Ashland, Dupont, Eastman, Qingyun Changxin Chemical, MYI Chemical, Yuneng Chemical, Rida Bio-Technology, Guangming Chemicals, Ruian Chemical, Jinlong Chemical

Brief Description about N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market:

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is an important polar solvent with strong selectivity and stability. It is a colorless oily liquid and has slight amine odor, which can be soluble in water, alcohols, ethers, esters, ketones, halogenated hydrocarbons, aromatics and castor oil.

NMP has the advantages of low toxicity, high boiling point, high solubility, etc.

NMP has wide applications in electronics, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, petrochemical processing and others.

The N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) industry has strong technical barriers and high industry concentration. The top 5 manufacturers accounted for 50.2% share in 2017. The manufacturers are concentrated in China, United States, Europe and Japan. BASF is the largest producer in the world and the production reached 58231 MT in 2017. China is the largest manufacture region and the hare accounted for 43.55% in 2015. The N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) industry has a faster growth rate and there are some manufacturers go into operation in the recent years.

The manufacture shares of United States, Europe and Japan were 15.52%, 20.53% and 6.58%.

China is the main import region and Europe is the main export region in 2015. The consumption shares of China, Europe, United States , Japan and Korea were 39.23%, 16.78%, 16.9% ,9.79% and 7.7%.

By the product type, the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market is primarily split into:

Electronic Grade NMP, Pharmaceutical Grade NMP, Industrial Grade NMP

By the end users/application, N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market report covers the following segments:

Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Paints and Coatings, Petrochemical Processing, Others

Major Countries play vital role in N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market size study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market trend and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market growth.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market forecast.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Detailed TOC of Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2024

2020-2024 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Segment by Type

2.3 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Segment by Application

2.5 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market by Players

3.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market by Regions

4.1 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market by Regions

4.1.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Value by Regions

4.2 Americas N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

Continued…

