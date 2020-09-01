Nanoparticle Analysis Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Global “Nanoparticle Analysis Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Nanoparticle Analysis. A Report, titled “Global Nanoparticle Analysis Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Nanoparticle Analysis manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Nanoparticle Analysis Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Nanoparticle Analysis utilizes the properties of light scattering to detect the partical size distribution, zeta potential, molecular weight, etc. of samples, and can be used to analyze samples of nanoparticle, colloform, emulsion, submicron suspension, etc. The light scattered by the particles is captured using a CCD or EMCCD camera over multiple frames. Computer software is then used to track the motion of each particle from frame to frame.

Malvern Instruments

Danaher

Brookhaven

Sympatec

Wyatt

TSI

Microtrac

Horiba

Shimadzu

Bruker

Winner

Bettersize

JNGX

Nanoparticle Analysis is used widely in the chemistry, medicine, machinery, and materials science industry; it is maily used in measuring of particle size, particle concentration, protein aggregation and Zeta potential. In 2014, the global production was about 3799 units.Now, the leading manufacturers of Nanoparticle Analysis located in the US, EU and Japan, such as Malvern Instruments (UK), occupied 19.35% market share in 2014, followed by Danaher (US), Brookhaven (US) and Sympatec (DE), who respectively occupied 14.21%, 11.11%, and 8.42% market share in 2014, thus the four leading companies hold above 53% market share in the world market. There is a big gap between domestic and abroad companies; the major companies include Winner, Bettersize, and JNGX in China.According to analysis team's research, the US is the largest consumption country, accounting for 37% market, followed by the EU regions. Because of technology limited, China is the largest import country. Major Classifications are as follows:

Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS)

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

Laser Diffraction Method (LDM)

Others (Two Light Scattering Methods

(Photon Cross Correlation Spectroscopy) PCCS

etc.) Major Applications are as follows:

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Printing and Coating