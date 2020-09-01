NEW Artificial Intelligence Market in Homeland Security, Public Safety & National Security: 2020-2025

Artificial Intelligence is Forecast to Grow at a 2019-2025 CAGR of 18.5%

Artificial intelligence (AI) is likely one of the most dramatic technological game changers of this era with the potential to transform the way homeland security, public safety and national security organizations conduct their operations. Nearly every aspect of national security could be shaped by artificial intelligence, as AI has applications for defense, intelligence, homeland security, diplomacy, surveillance, cyber security, information, and economic tools of statecraft.

AI is a system’s ability to correctly interpret external data, to learn from such data, and to use those learning to achieve specific goals and tasks through flexible adaptation. Technology platforms and solutions for Artificial Intelligence in Homeland Security, National Security, Law Enforcement and Public Safety market can be divided into 3 main technological markets – hardware, software and services and 4 technological sub-markets – machine learning, natural language processing, robotics & expert systems and machine vision & hearing.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and [email protected]https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact

Homeland Security and National Security organizations are mandated with “keeping their country safe”, including anything to do with potential threats to the nation, ranging from border security to cybersecurity. As they routinely handle large amounts of data, the shift from using tools and technologies to gather, capture and analyze “big data” to the use of artificial intelligence technologies that rely on automated, data-driven, or algorithmic learning procedures was inevitable.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/

Douglas Maughan, former Cybersecurity Division Director at U.S. Homeland Security Advanced Research Project Agency, described the role of AI as:

“AI technology is increasingly providing us with new knowledge and informing our actions. Fueled by sensors, data digitization, and ever-increasing connectedness, AI filters, associates, prioritizes, classifies, measures, and predicts outcomes, allowing the Federal government to make more informed, data-driven decisions.”

Many national security organizations across the globe have already taken steps toward further R&D and implementation of AI and machine learning technologies into their various operations. Among homeland security operations that would receive significant operational improvements using AI and machine learning technologies are:

Border security and Customs

Emergency response

Prevention of domestic terrorism

Critical infrastructure protection

Government intelligence agencies

LEAs & 1 st responders

responders Other national security, public safety and homeland security organizations

1 Executive Summary. 19

1.1 Major Findings & Conclusions. 19

1.1.1 Market Background. 19

1.2 Major Dynamics & Opportunities. 20

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Homeland Security and Public Safety Markets Organogram.. 21

2 Global Market Background. 23

2.1 Global Security Concerns. 23

2.2 Global Risks 2018: A Regional Perceptive. 24

2.3 North America Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Drivers. 29

2.3.1 Cyber Attacks. 29

2.3.2 Terrorism Threat 29

2.3.3 Natural Disasters. 30

2.4 Europe Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Drivers. 30

2.4.1 New Realities of Terror Across Europe. 31

2.4.2 Fight Against Terrorist Financing. 33

2.5 APAC Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Drivers. 34

2.5.1 Transnational Terrorism.. 35

2.5.2 Natural Disasters. 35

2.5.3 Insurgency Operations. 35

2.5.4 Fight Against Terrorist Financing. 36

2.6 Latin America Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Drivers. 36

2.6.1 Organized Crime. 37

2.6.2 Illicit Financial Flows. 37

2.6.3 Drug Trafficking. 37

2.7 Middle East and Africa Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Drivers. 38

2.7.1 Terrorism Threat 40

2.7.2 Political and Social Instability. 40

2.7.3 Cyber-Attacks. 40

2.8 Homeland Securi…

About Us

We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis.

Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact us

Supply Demand Market Research

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Ph. +1-276-477-5910

Email [email protected]