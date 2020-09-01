New Live 2020: AI in Cyber Security Market by Global Trends, Size, Growth | Witness to Grow Remarkable CAGR 2027 | COVID19 Impact Analysis on Ecosystem

Assessing AI in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem
The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AI in Enabled Computer Vision Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the AI in Cyber Security Market Ecosystem. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.
The Cyber security industry has witnessed dynamic growth over the past decade. Cybersecurity solutions are helping organizations by monitoring, detecting, reporting, and countering cyber threats to maintain data confidentiality. The increasing awareness among people and advancements in information technology, upgradation of intelligence and surveillance solutions, and increasing volume of data gathered from various sourceshave increased the demand for reliable and improved cyber security solutions in all industries.Artificial intelligence has led to an increase in the adoption of AI-enabled cybersecurity solutions due to the increasing penetration of the internet in developing and developed countries. Private financial and banking sectors are marked as the major industry for the use of these security solutions, followed by healthcare, aerospace & defense, and automotive sectors.
According to AllTheResearch, the global AI in Cyber security market will see a substantial growth at a CAGR ~27.7% in 2023.Organizations like Dell Technologies Capital, Edison Partners, Accel, Citi Ventures, TCV, and Bain Capital Ventures are increasingly investing in cybersecurity. Security spending by organizations worldwide is overtaking IT spending. Security departments are expanding in size and budget for cyber security, for securing data and solutions.
A rise in the occurrence and complexity of cyber-attacks is driving the AI-enabled cyber system. Increasing incidents of massive cyber-attacks globally have created awareness among organizations for securing their data. The motive behind these cybercrimes are, political rivalry, competitors move for financial gain, harming reputation of other companies, international data robbery, and radical religious group interests. Maximum cyber-attacks do take place for financial gain. Ransomware in computer system or computer files has affected private organizations and government organizations on a large scale. Ransomware attacks such as WannaCry, Petya, SamSam, and BadRabbit had ruined customer experience for Microsoft users during 2016-2018. Figure 1: Artificial
The AI in Cyber security market was dominated by North America in 2018. The growth is attributed to the presence of prominent players, such as IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Root 9B, Symantec Carpeted Micro Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Herjavec, and Palo Alto Networks, which are offering advanced solutions and services to all sectors in the region. Increasing awareness about cybersecurity among private and government organizations is anticipated to drive the need for cyber security solutions over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the maximum growth for cyber security solutions over the forecast period. The strong presence of several market executives, combined with security threats in the region, is anticipated to drive the adoption of these solutions. India has experienced a rapid increase in the number of cybercrimes registered and has been ranked 50th among overall DNS hijacks countries. South Korea is also becoming one of the prime targets for cyber-attacks, as the number of connected devices is increasing in this country.
