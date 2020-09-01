Non-ferrous Castings Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Non-ferrous Castings Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Non-ferrous Castings. A Report, titled “Global Non-ferrous Castings Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Non-ferrous Castings manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Non-ferrous Castings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Non-Ferrous Metals do not contain Iron, are not magnetic and are usually more resistant to corrosion than ferrous metals. Non-Ferrous Metals do not contain Iron, are not magnetic and are usually more resistant to corrosion than ferrous metals. The most common non-ferrous metals used for casting are aluminum, magnesium, zinc, and copper-based alloys.

Alcoa

Dynacast

Hitachi Metals

Minerals Technologies

Precision Castparts

Rajshi Industries

Supreme Metals

FSE Foundry

Castwel Foundries

Metal casting is a manufacturing process in which a molten or a liquid metal is poured into a mold made of sand or ceramic plaster. The mold contains a cavity of the desired shape, allowing the formation of geometrically complex component shapes. The various techniques involved in non-ferrous casting are centrifugal casting, die casting, vacuum casting, high-pressure casting, and investment casting. Its production process includes fluxing, degassing, metal refining, grain refining, filtration, and pumping.

Zinc Non Ferrous Casting

Copper Non Ferrous Casting

Aluminium Non Ferrous Casting

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive

Machinery Manufacturing

Mold Processing Industry

Military Industry

Electric Appliances