One Component Polyurethane Foam Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

One component polyurethane foam (OCF) is a self-expanding, self-adhesive, moisture-curing gap filler. This type of polyurethane insulation is used around doors and window jams in construction projects, as well as gaps around pipes, television cables, outdoor vents, soffits and more. One component foam reduces air leakage in buildings by completely sealing air infiltration points.

Soudal Group

Henkel

Hanno-Werk Austria

Selena Group

Tremco Illbruck Group

Foshan Gunuo Silicone Co.

Den Braven Sealants

Aerosol-Service

DAP Products

McCoy Soudal Sealants Adhesives & Foams

Akkim Construction Chemicals

TKK

Krimelte

OCF bonds quickly to a variety of substrates including wood, masonry, metal, glass and many plastics. This fast-curing material hardens into a protective plastic foam that prevents air and moisture infiltration. When completely cured, OCF can be cut, sanded, plastered over and painted.

MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate)

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols

Door & Window Frame Jambs

Ceiling & Floor Joints

Partition Walls

Water Pipes