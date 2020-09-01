Online Brain Training Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking as a Biggest Opportunity in Coming Decade

Latest released the research study on Online Brain Training Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online Brain Training Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online Brain Training Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Top players in Global Online Brain Training Market are:

CogniFit (United States),Posit Science Corporation (BrainHQ) (United States),Cogmed (Sweden),Total Brain (United States),Neeuro Pte Ltd. (Singapore) ,Lumos Labs, Inc (Lumosity) (United States),Nintendo (Japan),Dezzel Media B.V. (BrainGymmer) (Netherlands),Virtuleap Lda (Portugal)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Brief Overview on Online Brain Training

The online brain training market is expected to witness the growth during the forecasted period due to the prevailing pandemic and lockdown environment all around the world inducing more kids and adults towards online training applications and programs. The online brain training helps in building cognitive skills, improves concentration and helps kids with everyday learning struggle. The training is provided depending on the various programs chosen by users according to their requirements and is accessible through the web as well as applications.

On 26th March 2020, CogniFit has announced free access to 300 million students to its premium brain training program to help students stimulate their minds as schools are shut down due to COVID-19. There is an unprecedented need for supporting children with brain-challenging activities in the current situation. CogniFitâ€™s brain training programs are free for families through its CogniFit Stay At Home program. This initiative helps families manage their time at home and encourages them to make the most of this time to stimulate their minds with fun games.

Market Drivers

Need for Brain Training to Build Cognitive Skills for Children with Daily Struggles

Prevailing Pandemic and Lockdown Environment Leading to High Demand for Online Activities

Market Trend

The Introduction fo Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Online Brain Training

Increasing Use of Online Brain Training for Kids

Rapid Growth in Online Education System

Market Challenges

The Requirement of Network Connectivity for Mandatory Online Brain Training

Market Restraints:

Excess Time Spent on Screens Leading to Health Issues

Market Opportunities:

Surging Demand for Online Brain Training for Adults

Awareness about Brain Training for Better Mental Health in Developing Regions

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Online Brain Training Market:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

snapshot of the key findings and key statistics on the whole.

market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Detailed segmentation of the Global Online Brain Training market

Highlights the inclusions and exclusions

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumers sentiments’ analysis that are likely to contribute to market growth are covered as well.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis

The impact of Covid-19 on economy and also the probable market scenario aftermath.

Chapter 05 – Global Online Brain Training Market – Pricing Analysis

Throws light on pricing from the manufacturers’ as well as distributers’ perspectives. Pricing analysis benchmark is also unleashed.

Global market value analysis and forecasts the Global Online Brain Training (in US$ Mn) between 2015 and 2027.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Online Brain Training market

Explore supply chain and value chain analysis for the market.

In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Online Brain Training Market Segmentation

By Type, Application, End-Users, Region

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Online Brain Training Market

How Market will Shape with emerging and developed economies?

Chapter 09 – Global Online Brain Training Market Structure Analysis

Tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 10 – Competitive Analysis

Comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments.

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

To obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Global Online Brain Training market.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Online Brain Training Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

