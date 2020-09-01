Parkinson’s Disease Market Insights, Market Analysis and Market Forecast By DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Parkinson’s Disease Market

Parkinson’s Disease is a type of movement disorder that can affect the ability to perform common, daily activities. The most common motor symptoms of PD are tremor (a form of rhythmic shaking), stiffness or rigidity of the muscles, and slowness of movement (called bradykinesia). Most of the people develop the symptoms of Parkinson’s after the age of 50, but it can affect younger person as well. There are mainly two types of Parkinson’s, Primary Parkinsonism or Idiopathic Parkinson’s and Secondary or atypical Parkinsonism. According to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), Parkinson’s disease Handbook, 2019, around 1 million individuals in the US have PD in 2019 and it increases with age, the similar trend was seen in the study by Marras, C et al., which was conducted in 2018.

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment

The DelveInsight Parkinson’s Disease market report gives a thorough understanding of the Parkinson’s Disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment. This segment of the report covers the detailed diagnostic methods or tests for Parkinson’s Disease. It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the Parkinson’s Disease market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides Parkinson’s Disease treatment algorithms and guidelines in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Parkinson’s Disease Market

The present market treatment options include medication, surgery, complementary and supportive therapies (such as diet, exercise, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy). The approved medication therapies are categorized into seven groups that includes Levodopa, Carbidopa-levodopa infusion (Duodopa), Dopamine agonists (Mirapex, Requip, Neupro), MAO B inhibitors (Zelapar, Azilect, Xadago), Catechol O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors (Tasmar, Comtan), Anticholinergics (Cogentin, Artane), and Amantadine. Treatment with monoamine oxidase-B (MAO-B) inhibitors, amantadine (Symmetrel), or anticholinergics may modestly improve mild symptoms; however, most patients need levodopa or a dopamine agonist. The most frequently prescribed combination drugs are carbidopa/levodopa (cocareldopa [sinemet, pharmacopa, atamet]) and benserazide/levodopa (co-beneldopa [Madopar]). More recently, continuous intestinal infusion of levodopa gel (Duodopa [AbbVie Limited]) has shown to be effective in terms of decreasing severe motor fluctuations when compared to oral levodopa. However, this treatment is currently prohibitively expensive for widespread use.

Levodopa with a DOPA decarboxylase inhibitor is usually a first-line treatment option for Parkinson's disease. For patients with advanced Parkinson's disease, mostly surgeries are preferred. Most of the treatments are aimed at helping the tremor or rigidity that comes with the disease

Parkinson’s Disease Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Parkinson’s Disease, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Parkinson’s Disease epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Parkinson’s Disease are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Parkinson’s Disease market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Parkinson’s Disease market

