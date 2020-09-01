Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Global “Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC). A Report, titled “Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Poly alumnium chloride, also called PAC, is a new type high performance inorganic macromolecule flocculating agent. It is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Poly alumnium chloride is typically used in Pulp & Paper, textiles, water treatment and Plastic & Rubber etc.

PT Lautan Luas Tbk

CCM

JL Chemtonic

Xantara Sdn Bhd

Kemwater

Aditya Birla

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

JSC Southern Basic Chemicals

As an important water treatment product, poly alumnium chloride is widely used in Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Water Treatment, Plastic & Rubber and others. Pulp & Paper and Textiles are the major applications of poly alumnium chloride, taking 45.02% and 18.49% of the Southeast Asia poly alumnium chloride consumption in 2016. Poly alumnium chloride can be classified into two types according the product form: PAC solid and PAC liquid. In Southeast Asia, major type of PAC is liquid form

Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Water Treatment

Plastic & Rubber

Solid