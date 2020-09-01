Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Battery Resistance Tester Market

Battery Resistance Testers: Introduction

Battery resistance testers measure resistance and voltage of modern-technology batteries with high resolution, speed, and accuracy

Battery resistance testers primarily provide the measurement of multiple parameters of non-rechargeable batteries such as alkaline and rechargeable batteries including lithium-ion (Li-ion), nickel–cadmium (Ni–Cd), and lead–acid batteries

Furthermore, battery resistance testers also provide quick measurement of battery voltage, internal resistance, and several other parameters for non-rechargeable as well as rechargeable batteries.

Battery resistance testers are employed to measure multiple parameters such as inter-cell resistance, internal ohmic resistance (mΩ), connection resistance, cell voltage, temperature, DC current, and ripple current

Moreover, advanced and user-friendly software of battery testers allow the user to recollect and re-test reading on-site for data comparing and trending

This advanced, integrated feature of quick data storing and recording of numerous battery parameters is gaining traction

Key Drivers of Global Battery Resistance Tester Market

The global battery resistance tester market witnesses significant growth, owing to the rising demand in the electronics & instrumentation industry, which is anticipated to augment the production as well as sales of battery resistance testers worldwide during the forecast period

Also, government support for a holistic approach toward instruments is estimated to drive the global battery resistance tester market during the forecast period

Low maintenance and eco-friendly nature of battery resistance testers have made them popular in multiple industrial applications

Moreover, electricity-generating stations and substations require all-day-run batteries for protection and control of switches and relays, while industrial applications require them for protection and control. Thus, batteries are employed to ensure that critical electric equipment are always on. Thus, in order to ensure that the supported equipment is adequately backed up and to prevent unexpected failures by tracking the battery’s health, battery testers are used. Thus, growing adoption of battery testers is fueling the demand for battery resistance testers.

Portable Equipment Type Segment to Witness Significant Growth

A portable battery resistance tester is the quickest, smallest, easiest, and most precise to use. Portable batteries have an advanced battery-tested data management software available with them to generate reports about the measured data.

Thus, the portable equipment type segment of the global battery resistance tester market is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Battery Resistance Tester Market