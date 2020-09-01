Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Hockey Shoes Market

Hockey Shoes Market – A sports product preferred for hockey games.

Increase in popularity of hockey is anticipated to boost the demand for hockey shoes in the near future. Moreover, there is an increase in television coverage for hockey leagues and tournaments.

Manufacturers are offering a variety of footwear with several options in design, color, and price to meet different requirements and purchasing abilities of consumers. This factor is expected to influence the hockey shoes market positively during the forecast period.

E-commerce sites and company-owned websites, which include selling of products, are witnessing high traction across the globe. Furthermore, the growing trend of online shopping in developed as well as developing countries is driving the demand for hockey shoes.

Technological advancement in products expected to drive the global hockey shoes market

Manufacturers are focusing on technological developments and product innovations to cater diverse regional markets across the globe. Product efficiency is a major concern for hockey shoe manufacturers. For instance, Nike unveiled a new technology in shoes called the joyride technology, which is expected to offer more comfort and fit, allowing them to absorb impact on feet.

Increase in Leisure Activities to influence the hockey shoes market

Inclination toward leisure activities, such as video games, movies, music festivals, and others is anticipated to hamper the hockey shoes market growth. Moreover, rise in smart phones usage, internet, and indoor activities is adversely affecting the demand for hockey shoes.

Asia Pacific is expected to be show significant growth in demand for Hockey Shoes across the globe.