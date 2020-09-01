Propylene Glycol Solvent Market 2020: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2020-2026 | Dow, Lyondell Basell, Indorama(Huntsman)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Propylene Glycol Solvent report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Propylene Glycol Solvent report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Research Report: Dow, Lyondell Basell, Indorama(Huntsman), ADM, INEOS, BASF, Repsol, SKC, Shell, Shandong Shida Shenghua, CNOOC & Shell Petrochem, Hi-tech Spring Chem, Daze Group, Shandong Depu Chem

Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

Food Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

Pharmaceutical Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent



Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Cleaning Fluid

Paint and Ink

Food Processing

Medical Field

Personal Care

Others



The Propylene Glycol Solvent Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Propylene Glycol Solvent market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Propylene Glycol Solvent industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Propylene Glycol Solvent market?

Table of Contents:

1 Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Overview

1.1 Propylene Glycol Solvent Product Overview

1.2 Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

1.2.2 Food Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade Propylene Glycol Solvent

1.3 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Propylene Glycol Solvent Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Propylene Glycol Solvent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Propylene Glycol Solvent as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Propylene Glycol Solvent Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Propylene Glycol Solvent Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent by Application

4.1 Propylene Glycol Solvent Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Cleaning Fluid

4.1.2 Paint and Ink

4.1.3 Food Processing

4.1.4 Medical Field

4.1.5 Personal Care

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Propylene Glycol Solvent by Application

4.5.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Solvent by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Solvent by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Propylene Glycol Solvent by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Solvent by Application

5 North America Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Solvent Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Propylene Glycol Solvent Business

10.1 Dow

10.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Dow Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dow Propylene Glycol Solvent Products Offered

10.1.5 Dow Recent Development

10.2 Lyondell Basell

10.2.1 Lyondell Basell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lyondell Basell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Lyondell Basell Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Dow Propylene Glycol Solvent Products Offered

10.2.5 Lyondell Basell Recent Development

10.3 Indorama(Huntsman)

10.3.1 Indorama(Huntsman) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Indorama(Huntsman) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Indorama(Huntsman) Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Indorama(Huntsman) Propylene Glycol Solvent Products Offered

10.3.5 Indorama(Huntsman) Recent Development

10.4 ADM

10.4.1 ADM Corporation Information

10.4.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 ADM Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ADM Propylene Glycol Solvent Products Offered

10.4.5 ADM Recent Development

10.5 INEOS

10.5.1 INEOS Corporation Information

10.5.2 INEOS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 INEOS Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 INEOS Propylene Glycol Solvent Products Offered

10.5.5 INEOS Recent Development

10.6 BASF

10.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.6.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 BASF Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 BASF Propylene Glycol Solvent Products Offered

10.6.5 BASF Recent Development

10.7 Repsol

10.7.1 Repsol Corporation Information

10.7.2 Repsol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Repsol Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Repsol Propylene Glycol Solvent Products Offered

10.7.5 Repsol Recent Development

10.8 SKC

10.8.1 SKC Corporation Information

10.8.2 SKC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 SKC Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SKC Propylene Glycol Solvent Products Offered

10.8.5 SKC Recent Development

10.9 Shell

10.9.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Shell Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Shell Propylene Glycol Solvent Products Offered

10.9.5 Shell Recent Development

10.10 Shandong Shida Shenghua

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Propylene Glycol Solvent Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Recent Development

10.11 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem

10.11.1 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Corporation Information

10.11.2 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Propylene Glycol Solvent Products Offered

10.11.5 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Recent Development

10.12 Hi-tech Spring Chem

10.12.1 Hi-tech Spring Chem Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hi-tech Spring Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hi-tech Spring Chem Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hi-tech Spring Chem Propylene Glycol Solvent Products Offered

10.12.5 Hi-tech Spring Chem Recent Development

10.13 Daze Group

10.13.1 Daze Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Daze Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Daze Group Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Daze Group Propylene Glycol Solvent Products Offered

10.13.5 Daze Group Recent Development

10.14 Shandong Depu Chem

10.14.1 Shandong Depu Chem Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shandong Depu Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Shandong Depu Chem Propylene Glycol Solvent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Shandong Depu Chem Propylene Glycol Solvent Products Offered

10.14.5 Shandong Depu Chem Recent Development

11 Propylene Glycol Solvent Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Propylene Glycol Solvent Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Propylene Glycol Solvent Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

