Rare Earth Magnet Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2020-2026 | Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Rare Earth Magnet market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rare Earth Magnet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rare Earth Magnet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1640313/global-rare-earth-magnet-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Earth Magnet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Earth Magnet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Earth Magnet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Earth Magnet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Earth Magnet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Earth Magnet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Research Report: Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, Jingci Material Science, AT&M, NBJJ, Innuovo Magnetics, SGM, Galaxy Magnetic, Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited, Earth- Panda, Magsuper, Daido Electronics, Tianhe Magnetics

Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation by Product: Rare-earth Sintered Magnet

Rare-earth Bonded Magnet



Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation by Application: EV

Automotive other than EV

Air Conditioning

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others



The Rare Earth Magnet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Earth Magnet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Earth Magnet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rare Earth Magnet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rare Earth Magnet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rare Earth Magnet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rare Earth Magnet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rare Earth Magnet market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1640313/global-rare-earth-magnet-market

Table of Contents:

1 Rare Earth Magnet Market Overview

1.1 Rare Earth Magnet Product Overview

1.2 Rare Earth Magnet Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rare-earth Sintered Magnet

1.2.2 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

1.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rare Earth Magnet Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rare Earth Magnet Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Rare Earth Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rare Earth Magnet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rare Earth Magnet Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rare Earth Magnet as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rare Earth Magnet Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnet Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Rare Earth Magnet by Application

4.1 Rare Earth Magnet Segment by Application

4.1.1 EV

4.1.2 Automotive other than EV

4.1.3 Air Conditioning

4.1.4 Aerospace & Defense

4.1.5 Wind Energy

4.1.6 Consumer Goods & Electronics

4.1.7 Industrial Machinery

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Rare Earth Magnet Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet by Application

4.5.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet by Application

5 North America Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rare Earth Magnet Business

10.1 Hitachi Metals Group

10.1.1 Hitachi Metals Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hitachi Metals Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.1.5 Hitachi Metals Group Recent Development

10.2 Shin-Etsu

10.2.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shin-Etsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.2.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Development

10.3 TDK

10.3.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.3.2 TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.3.5 TDK Recent Development

10.4 VAC

10.4.1 VAC Corporation Information

10.4.2 VAC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.4.5 VAC Recent Development

10.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

10.5.1 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporation Information

10.5.2 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.5.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Recent Development

10.6 Yunsheng Company

10.6.1 Yunsheng Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 Yunsheng Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.6.5 Yunsheng Company Recent Development

10.7 YSM

10.7.1 YSM Corporation Information

10.7.2 YSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 YSM Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 YSM Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.7.5 YSM Recent Development

10.8 JL MAG

10.8.1 JL MAG Corporation Information

10.8.2 JL MAG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 JL MAG Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 JL MAG Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.8.5 JL MAG Recent Development

10.9 ZHmag

10.9.1 ZHmag Corporation Information

10.9.2 ZHmag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 ZHmag Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ZHmag Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.9.5 ZHmag Recent Development

10.10 Jingci Material Science

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rare Earth Magnet Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jingci Material Science Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jingci Material Science Recent Development

10.11 AT&M

10.11.1 AT&M Corporation Information

10.11.2 AT&M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 AT&M Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 AT&M Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.11.5 AT&M Recent Development

10.12 NBJJ

10.12.1 NBJJ Corporation Information

10.12.2 NBJJ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 NBJJ Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 NBJJ Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.12.5 NBJJ Recent Development

10.13 Innuovo Magnetics

10.13.1 Innuovo Magnetics Corporation Information

10.13.2 Innuovo Magnetics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.13.5 Innuovo Magnetics Recent Development

10.14 SGM

10.14.1 SGM Corporation Information

10.14.2 SGM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 SGM Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 SGM Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.14.5 SGM Recent Development

10.15 Galaxy Magnetic

10.15.1 Galaxy Magnetic Corporation Information

10.15.2 Galaxy Magnetic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.15.5 Galaxy Magnetic Recent Development

10.16 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited

10.16.1 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Corporation Information

10.16.2 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.16.5 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Recent Development

10.17 Earth- Panda

10.17.1 Earth- Panda Corporation Information

10.17.2 Earth- Panda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.17.5 Earth- Panda Recent Development

10.18 Magsuper

10.18.1 Magsuper Corporation Information

10.18.2 Magsuper Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Magsuper Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Magsuper Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.18.5 Magsuper Recent Development

10.19 Daido Electronics

10.19.1 Daido Electronics Corporation Information

10.19.2 Daido Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.19.5 Daido Electronics Recent Development

10.20 Tianhe Magnetics

10.20.1 Tianhe Magnetics Corporation Information

10.20.2 Tianhe Magnetics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Tianhe Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Tianhe Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

10.20.5 Tianhe Magnetics Recent Development

11 Rare Earth Magnet Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rare Earth Magnet Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rare Earth Magnet Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”