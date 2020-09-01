Rare Earth Magnet Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2020-2026 | Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Rare Earth Magnet market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rare Earth Magnet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rare Earth Magnet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Earth Magnet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Earth Magnet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Earth Magnet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Earth Magnet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Earth Magnet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Earth Magnet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Research Report: Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, Jingci Material Science, AT&M, NBJJ, Innuovo Magnetics, SGM, Galaxy Magnetic, Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited, Earth- Panda, Magsuper, Daido Electronics, Tianhe Magnetics
Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation by Product: Rare-earth Sintered Magnet
Rare-earth Bonded Magnet
Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Segmentation by Application: EV
Automotive other than EV
Air Conditioning
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Consumer Goods & Electronics
Industrial Machinery
Others
The Rare Earth Magnet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Earth Magnet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Earth Magnet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Rare Earth Magnet market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rare Earth Magnet industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Rare Earth Magnet market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Rare Earth Magnet market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rare Earth Magnet market?
Table of Contents:
1 Rare Earth Magnet Market Overview
1.1 Rare Earth Magnet Product Overview
1.2 Rare Earth Magnet Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Rare-earth Sintered Magnet
1.2.2 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet
1.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Rare Earth Magnet Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Rare Earth Magnet Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Rare Earth Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Rare Earth Magnet Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Rare Earth Magnet Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rare Earth Magnet as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rare Earth Magnet Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnet Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Rare Earth Magnet by Application
4.1 Rare Earth Magnet Segment by Application
4.1.1 EV
4.1.2 Automotive other than EV
4.1.3 Air Conditioning
4.1.4 Aerospace & Defense
4.1.5 Wind Energy
4.1.6 Consumer Goods & Electronics
4.1.7 Industrial Machinery
4.1.8 Others
4.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Rare Earth Magnet Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet by Application
4.5.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet by Application
5 North America Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rare Earth Magnet Business
10.1 Hitachi Metals Group
10.1.1 Hitachi Metals Group Corporation Information
10.1.2 Hitachi Metals Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.1.5 Hitachi Metals Group Recent Development
10.2 Shin-Etsu
10.2.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information
10.2.2 Shin-Etsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.2.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Development
10.3 TDK
10.3.1 TDK Corporation Information
10.3.2 TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.3.5 TDK Recent Development
10.4 VAC
10.4.1 VAC Corporation Information
10.4.2 VAC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.4.5 VAC Recent Development
10.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
10.5.1 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporation Information
10.5.2 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.5.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Recent Development
10.6 Yunsheng Company
10.6.1 Yunsheng Company Corporation Information
10.6.2 Yunsheng Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.6.5 Yunsheng Company Recent Development
10.7 YSM
10.7.1 YSM Corporation Information
10.7.2 YSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 YSM Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 YSM Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.7.5 YSM Recent Development
10.8 JL MAG
10.8.1 JL MAG Corporation Information
10.8.2 JL MAG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 JL MAG Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 JL MAG Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.8.5 JL MAG Recent Development
10.9 ZHmag
10.9.1 ZHmag Corporation Information
10.9.2 ZHmag Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 ZHmag Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 ZHmag Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.9.5 ZHmag Recent Development
10.10 Jingci Material Science
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Rare Earth Magnet Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Jingci Material Science Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Jingci Material Science Recent Development
10.11 AT&M
10.11.1 AT&M Corporation Information
10.11.2 AT&M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 AT&M Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 AT&M Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.11.5 AT&M Recent Development
10.12 NBJJ
10.12.1 NBJJ Corporation Information
10.12.2 NBJJ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 NBJJ Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 NBJJ Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.12.5 NBJJ Recent Development
10.13 Innuovo Magnetics
10.13.1 Innuovo Magnetics Corporation Information
10.13.2 Innuovo Magnetics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.13.5 Innuovo Magnetics Recent Development
10.14 SGM
10.14.1 SGM Corporation Information
10.14.2 SGM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 SGM Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 SGM Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.14.5 SGM Recent Development
10.15 Galaxy Magnetic
10.15.1 Galaxy Magnetic Corporation Information
10.15.2 Galaxy Magnetic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.15.5 Galaxy Magnetic Recent Development
10.16 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited
10.16.1 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Corporation Information
10.16.2 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.16.5 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Recent Development
10.17 Earth- Panda
10.17.1 Earth- Panda Corporation Information
10.17.2 Earth- Panda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.17.5 Earth- Panda Recent Development
10.18 Magsuper
10.18.1 Magsuper Corporation Information
10.18.2 Magsuper Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Magsuper Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Magsuper Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.18.5 Magsuper Recent Development
10.19 Daido Electronics
10.19.1 Daido Electronics Corporation Information
10.19.2 Daido Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.19.5 Daido Electronics Recent Development
10.20 Tianhe Magnetics
10.20.1 Tianhe Magnetics Corporation Information
10.20.2 Tianhe Magnetics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Tianhe Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Tianhe Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered
10.20.5 Tianhe Magnetics Recent Development
11 Rare Earth Magnet Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Rare Earth Magnet Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Rare Earth Magnet Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
