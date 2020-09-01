R&D Activities to Fast-track the Growth of the Electric Micro Motor Market Between

Global Electric Micro Motor Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Electric Micro Motor market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Electric Micro Motor by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Electric Micro Motor market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Electric Micro Motor market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Electric Micro Motor market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

key players in the emerging market propel the growth of Electric micro motor market. However higher cost, heavier hand piece, learning curve, and infection control concerns restraints the growth of electric micromotor market. Additionally, reimbursement scenario continues to be major factor limiting the growth of electric micromotor market.

The global electric micromotor market is segmented on basis of modality type, end users and geography.

Segmentation by Modality Type Standalone Bench top Portable

Segmentation by End Users Hospitals Dental clinics Others

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



On the basis of modality type, the portable electric micromotor segment holds a large share. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed due to its advantage such as improved technology. On the basis of end user, hospitals segment account for the largest revenue share owing to increasing awareness of oral hygiene. Dental clinics segment accounts for the rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing number of clinics and physicians.

The North America market for dental laboratory ovens holds the largest revenue share, due to increasing dental disease, increased demand of technological advanced products and presence of major key players of electric micromotor. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global electric micromotor market, owing to increasing number of dental clinics. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth, due to increasing awareness about the oral hygiene and increasing medical tourism, increasing demand of new technology and significant improvement in healthcare facilities. China is expected to register significant growth, due to rising aging population and cost effective treatment for dental surgeries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in electric micromotor market, owing to less developed healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global Electric Micromotor Market are LANAFORM, Mariotti & C. srl, MICRO-MEGA, Geosoft Dent, AYGUN CO.,INC, Omec S.n.c. EMS Medical, Cefla s.c., COLTENE Group, among others.

