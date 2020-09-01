Security Printing Market To 2027 High Growth Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Industry Review, Global Forecast

Security Printing Market: An Overview

Increased cases of forgery and counterfeiting practices are anticipated to drive the security printing market over the forecast period. Counterfeiting practices are particularly prevalent in bank notes, passports, postage stamps, identity cards, stock certificates, and contraband. Security printing helps in prevention of tampering and forgery of the instruments mentioned above.

The key end market verticals in security printing market includes Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Supply Chain Industry and Legal authorities (Government bodies) responsible for issuing passport, legal stamps, driving license, personal unique ID birth and death certificates,. With an increase cases of deception and counterfeiting, it will lead to the demand for security printing across its various applications.

Security printing is the field of the printing industry that deals with the printing of items such as financial instruments (banknotes, cheques), passports, tamper-evident labels, security tapes, product authentication, stock certificates, postage stamps, and identity cards.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure here

Polymer substrate is one of the indispensable elements used for manufacturing security printing paper. The long life of the polymer has assisted to the growing demand for plastic in the production of security printing papers. Hybrid security paper (Hybrid security papers are luminescent in UV light and contain special supplements and chemical components, which prevent mechanical and chemical erasures and other types of forgery) are another type of substrate, which are unique papers with security features containing watermarks, security fibers, and threads are used in various types of security documents.

Security Printing Market: Dynamics

Growth in demand for the security printing paper market is expected to rise due to many reasons:

With rise in crime, financial instruments should be issued through secure printing.

Developed countries would increase the usage of hybrid security printing papers to ensure their legal and financial documents are secured. Counterfeiting is expected to increase at an astonishing rate, which includes minor criminals producing illegal copies of tax stamps, forged documents, bank notes, and invading supply chains with changed packaging and goods. This will boost the demand for security printing market.

Many countries has introduced new currency notes in recent years to safeguard their economy with money laundering, counterfeits and corruption. Kenya, Jamaica, Poland, Venezuela, Namibia, Pakistan and India has changed their currency notes in recent years, this is an indication of growth of security printing market in aforementioned regions. Governments are taking cautions especially to abort forgery and counterfeiting practices by implementing security printing in their legal documents and tender.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=4013

Security Printing Market: Segmentation

Global security printing paper market can be segmented on the application, security feature, and by regional.

Based on the application, the security printing paper market is segmented into –

Legal Document Issuing Authorities

Central banks

Based on the security feature, the security paper market is segmented into –

Watermarks

Holograms

Hybrid paper

Color pigments

Micro printing

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Security Paper Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global security printing paper market can be segmented into the Asia Pacific followed by Northern America, Africa, and Europe. Some stringent decisions taken by Asian and African countries has resulted in reprinting of their currency note in new design with added security. Latin America security paper market is expected to grow at a slower rate as many countries of this region are facing political and economic uncertainty. Africa is anticipated to be a substantial market for security printing paper market as the economy is emerging and low banking application will lead to demand for security printing paper.

Security Paper Market – Key Players

Few of the Key players identified across the globe in the security paper market are: Madras Security Printers Private Ltd., Giesecke & Devrient, 3M, Simpson Security Papers, Inc, SPM – Security Paper Mill, HGT, Troy Group Inc., and Luminescence International Ltd

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Related Reports Press-Release –

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com