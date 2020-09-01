Skin and Wound Disinfection Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast And Covid-19 Impacts To 2014-2026

Global Skin and Wound Disinfection Market By Product (Dressing, Bandages, Topical Agents, Wound Closure Agents, Gauzes & Sponges, Tapes, Therapy Devices, Others), Wound Type (Acute Wound, Chronic Wound), Gender (Men, Women), Applications (Surgical Wound, Ulcer, Burn, Trauma Wounds), End- Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare, Trauma Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Skin disinfection is the process which is used to reduce the level microorganisms on the skin. Povidone -iodine, Chlorhexidine, Cetrimide etc. are some of the solutions by which skin disinfection can be accomplished. Increasing diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers etc. among the population is the major factor due to which there is demand for wound care products these days

Global Skin and Wound Disinfection Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing incidences of pressure ulcers and the diabetic ulcer are major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increasing chronic disease in the aging population is driving the growth of this market

Increasing healthcare expenditure and patient awareness is driving the market

Market Restraints

High price of the wound care products is restraining the growth of this market

Effects of dressing on the skin are restraining the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Neogen announced that they have added Neogen Viroxide Super disinfectant to their Neogen BioSecurity range. It is specially designed to kill bacteria, viruses, fungi and spores. They can be used widely in equine, pig, livestock, and veterinary sectors.

In November 2018, Dermozone announced that they will be soon launching +dalethyne based Dermozone wound care range of products in India. They are specially designed for the hospitals and doctors so that they can treat chronic and acute wounds like traumatic wounds, ulcer, burns, deep cavity wounds etc.

Global skin and wound disinfection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of skin and wound disinfection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the skin and wound disinfection market are 3M, Coloplast Corp, Medline Industries, Inc, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Medtronic, BSN medical, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., Systagenix, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Ethicon USA, LLC., KCI Licensing, Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Cardinal Health., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

