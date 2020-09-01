Smart Connected Diapers Market: Comprehensive Insights, Market Share, Industry Trends and Healthy Lifestyles during 2028

Research Nester has released a report titled “Smart Connected Diapers Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028”which delivers detailed overview of the global smart connected diapers market in terms of market segmentation by product type, end user, distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global smart connected diapers market is segmented by end user into adults and babies, out of which, the babies segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the growing concerns for the health of the baby amongst the parents. A baby’s health is one of the most essential aspect of a parent that needs to be taken care of. By the use of smart connected diapers, parents can be informed about the leakage of the diaper, which in turn helps to maintain the skin health of the baby. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

The global smart connected diapers market is anticipated to record a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2028. The market is thriving on account of the growing geriatric population around the world and the increasing adoption of technology amongst individuals, especially parents and caretakers, as smart connected diapers aim to support the nuclear and working families to care for their babies. In the statistics by the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), the total elderly population around the world peaked to 8.921 (% of total population) in the year 2018 from 7.641 (% of total population) in the year 2010.

Regionally, the global smart connected diapers market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market shareowing to the presence of nations with high birth rates, presence of a large number of geriatric populations in several nations, increasing number of working families in the region, who lack the support of a joint family as well as lack of proper baby care services in the region.

Increasing Population Around the World

In the statistics by the World Bank, population around the world peaked to 7.59 billion in the year 2018 from 6.92 billion in the year 2010.

The statistics portray the increasing population around the globe backed by the increasing birth rate across several developed and developing nations. Owing to such a factor, there is an increasing need for baby products, such as smart connected diapers amongst the parents, backed by the increasing number of babies born each year and the need for parenting, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global smart connected diapers market over the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing adoption of internet amongst individuals backed by the rising IT infrastructure across nations and the need for IoT connected devices, is also anticipated to drive the growth of the global smart connected diapers market.

However, concerns regarding the high price of smart connected diapers in comparison to conventional diapers and the lack of product awareness are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global smart connected diapers market. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global smart connected diapers market, which includes company profiling of Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Simavita (ASX: SVA), Smart Bottoms, Abena Group, MONIT Corp., Pixie Scientific, LLC, Kimberly Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB), CviCloud Corporation and Enka Hijyen.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global smart connected diapers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives to make wise decisions for their future investment and expansion by providing them qualitative market insights and strategies while avoiding future uncertainties. We believe in honesty and sheer hard work that we trust is reflected in our work ethics. Our vision is not just limited to gain the trust of our clients but also to be equally respected by our employees and being appreciated by the competitors.

For more information, please contact:

AJ Daniel

Research Nester

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1-6465869123