SPECIALTY POLYAMIDES MARKET GROWTH, KEY POINT ANALYSIS BY SEGMENTS, TOP KEY PLAYERS, DRIVERS AND TRENDS TO 2026

A detailed study on ‘Specialty Polyamides Market’ formulated by Polaris Market Research, puts together a concise analysis of the growth factors impacting the current business scenario across assorted regions. Significant information pertaining to the industry’s size, share, application, and statistics are also summed in the report in order to present an ensemble prediction. In addition, this report undertakes an accurate competitive analysis illustrating the status of market majors in the projection timeline, while including their expansion strategies and portfolio.

The report “Specialty Polyamides Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By End-Use Sector Type (Transportation, Energy, Consumer Goods, Industrial Coatings, Electronics, Other Applications); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2018 – 2026” The global Specialty Polyamides Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2026 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2018 and 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research.

Specialty polyamides are among the emerging product categories of the well-established and mature polyamide market. Increasing demand from its end-use industries has resulted in increasing production of these products and it is expected to increase further in the near future. In the near future, more and more specialty polyamide resins based on several polyamides are anticipated to form an integrated part of several individual technological solutions.

These are tough, hard and rigid materials that have high impact abrasion and resistance to wear and tear makes it suitable for its application in the manufacturing of construction materials. The major companies in the industry space such as EMS-Chemie AG, BASF SE and DuPont mainly focus on their operational activities in a specific field not only, as before, on large-tonnage customers.

The industry participants’ current operational strategies include their attention towards manufacturing new assortments mainly for the smaller enterprises that are in need for highly specialized products which were previously not accessible to them. These types of companies were normally served by smaller polyamide suppliers. Manufacture and addition of specialty polyamides for specific industrial application are not enough to bring success to the Specialty Polyamides Market. This is due to the fact that high quality products should be accompanies by broad extensive technical support given to the customers by the manufacturers.

Engineering plastics is one of the leading application segments of Specialty Polyamides Market. PA66 and PA6 are the most demanded polyamide resins in the present industry scenario. Its major producers of PA6 include DSM Engineering Plastics BV, BASF SE and Lanxess AG. PA66 is manufactured mainly by Solvay, DuPont and BASF SE. Automotive industry has been the major consumers of polymer resins compared to the others, with its yearly demand increasing at a significant rate.