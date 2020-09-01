AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Table Tennis Blades’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Butterfly (Japan)

Ping Sunday (China)

Yasaka (Ukraine)

Stiga (Italy)

Double happiness (Canada)

Nittaku (Japan)

Victas (Australia)

TSP (United States)

Asics (Japan)

Joola (United States)

Table tennis is a popular sport which involves the two players or two teams of two players each, its equipment include a table tennis blade, and a hollow ball. The blade is made of wood and covered with rubber. The grip is provided according to the requirement of the player. Its objective is to hit the ball on the other side of the net and propelled backward and forward. The table tennis is popular in Asia pacific and the popularity in other countries is increasing which is fueling the market of table tennis.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (FL (Flared) Handle, ST (Straight) Handle, AN (Anatomic) Handle, Penhold-CS Handle, Others), Application (Game, Daily Entertainment), Distribution (Specialty and sports shops, Department and discount stores, Online retail), End user (Amateur, Professional)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Growing Number of Participants Worldwide

Enhancements in Quality of the Table Tennis Blade

Use of Robots in Table Tennis Practice

Growth Drivers in LimelightRising Sports Activities Globally

Increasing Recreational Sports in Developed Countries

Challenges that Market May Face:

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Table Tennis Blades Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Table Tennis Blades Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Table Tennis Blades Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Water Purifier

Chapter 4: Presenting the Table Tennis Blades Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Table Tennis Blades Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Table Tennis Blades Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

