TAPIOCA MARKET GLOBAL FORECASTS UPTO 2018-2028

Global Tapioca Market: Overview

The global tapioca market has witnessed a sharp rise in its growth, on account of the broad applications range in several industries. Tapioca is basically the starch, which is extracted from the cassava root. This cassava root is native to South America. However, tapioca is highly consumed as a staple food in a few tropical countries. But it is widely used for several manufacturing and industrial purposes, especially in the developed regions. Tapioca starch acts as a stabilizing and thickening agent. The importance of starch in the several dietary food has gained traction, which is turn is supporting the growth of the global tapioca market.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5453

In terms of applications, the global tapioca market is segmented into food and beverage, animal feed, and industrial. Among these applications, the animal feed segment accounts for the maximum share in the global tapioca market. This is attributed to the increasing prices of maize and several other animal feed. The research report analyzes various adoption trends, key drivers, future growth potentials, opportunities, and restraints in the global tapioca market.

Global Tapioca Market: Notable Developments

A few key developments positively influencing the growth of the global tapioca market include:

American Key Food Products has started making a variety of desserts and puddings with using Tapioca.

Several other companies in the global tapioca market are working on tapioca pearls and granulated tapioca for texturing and thickening of puddings and pie fillings.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global tapioca market include –

Cargill

Tate&Lyle

Ingredion

Venus Starch Suppliers

Global Tapioca Market: Key Growth Drivers

A list of primary drivers which help in triggering the growth of the global tapioca market in a positive way include:

Increasing Awareness about Health Benefits to Foster Market’s Growth

Tapioca starch is widely adopted in numerous commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Therefore, the growth of the global tapioca market is predominantly fueled by its extensive applications. Tapioca is enriched with carbohydrates and free from grain, nut, and gluten. Therefore, it plays a crucial role in preventing different types of food allergies, gluten sensitivities, and celiac diseases. Such medical benefits are also triggering the growth of the global tapioca market. Besides this, tapioca further helps in reducing the cholesterol levels in blood due to the presence of high amount of fiber in tapioca flour. Moreover, tapioca aids in maintaining blood sugar level and preventing constipation. These factors are also influencing the staggering growth of the global tapioca market.

Furthermore, tapioca flour is a great source of folate, calcium, iron, and manganese. These minerals are highly beneficial, especially for pregnant women. Additionally, these minerals help in metabolizing carbohydrates. These factors are also contributing demand in the global tapioca market. Tapioca further helps in extending the feelings of fullness and helps in avoiding overeating. Such advantages are also responsible for fueling growth of the global tapioca market.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5453

Rising Applications in Variable Industries to Boost Market

A broad range of industrial applications of tapioca further helps in the rapid growth of the global tapioca market. Tapioca can be found in the form of dried or fresh. It has found its widespread applications as binding agent and bodying agent in food and beverages industry. Moreover, cassava pomace is highly used as animal feed. Tapioca chips, pearls, and pellets and tapioca flour is also highly used in the making of animal feed. These factors are also providing impetus to the growth of the global tapioca market.

Global Tapioca Market: Regional Outlook

With respect to geography, APEJ is expected to lead the global tapioca market in terms of consumption and demand generation. Along with this, rapid use of tapioca in several medical purposes in the countries such as India, Thailand, and China is also responsible for fueling growth in the tapioca market in this region.

Application

Animal feed

Food and beverage

Industrial

Product type