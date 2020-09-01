Technological Advancements on Construction Drones Market Global Segments, Size, Recent Trends & Forecast to 2027

Drones are also known as UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles), and operate on energy sources like batteries. The rising demand for drones from construction to capture high-resolution images and inspection which anticipating the growth of the construction drones market. Drone facilitates better site monitoring, measuring dimensions of roads and structures, interpreting images, and maps for better communication. Also, it is used to capture infrared images, thermal censored images, night vision images, and geological locations. Thus, a wide range of benefits of drones in construction sites accelerates the growth of the market.

Drones help in the construction project form the time of site survey until the completion of the project such as surveying, inspection, surveillance, and others. This, in turn, rising demand for the construction drones market. Further, the presence of several construction companies in countries like the UK, US, UAE, India, China, and Japan to invest in drones working for construction and real estate industries which also fuel the growth of the construction drones market. Introduction to advanced technology, long-lasting batteries, and an extended range of connectivity, and cost-effective solutions are expected to influence the growth of the construction drones market.

Key Players:

3DR

2. ABJ Drones

3. FLIR Systems, Inc.

4. Kespry

5. Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.

6. Parrot Drones SAS

7. PrecisionHawk, Inc.

8. SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

9. Trimble Inc.

10. YUNEEC

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Construction Drones Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Construction Drones Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Construction Drones Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Construction Drones Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

