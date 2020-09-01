Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

MarketIntelligenceData report, titled Global Tempeh Market Size and Forecast to 2025 presents a comprehensive take on the overall market. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the global Tempeh market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to put together an exhaustive report on the subject. Analysts have offered unbiased outlook on the global Tempeh market to guide clients toward a well-informed business decision.

The Global Tempeh Market offers useful insights into the trends and the factors that propel this Global market. This market study comprehensively discusses the salient features of the Global Tempeh Market in terms of the market structure and landscape, the challenges, demand factors, and the expected market performance.

The global tempeh market is growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Tempeh market profiled in the report: Nutrisoy Pty Ltd., The Future Food Team, Lalibela Farm, The Cultered Bean Company and Lightlife Foods Inc.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Soy Based Food

Consumer preference for healthier foods has led to the demand for vegetarian and vegan foods such as soyfoods which such as tempeh. The soy segment is estimated to growing significantly in the recent years owing to the growing awareness among consumers regarding its health benefits such as reduction of obesity and blood sugar levels and its wide application in various food products such as baked goods and snacks. Also, innovations in this sector have further fueled the market growth. For instance, ADM expanded its non-GMO soybean processing capabilities in Germany to meet the growing demand for non-GMO and high-protein soybean meal across Europe in 2017. The company also acquired Harvest Innovations (US), an industry leader in minimally processed, expeller-pressed soy proteins, oils, and gluten-free ingredients to increase its product portfolio. According to the United Soybean Board, the shares of consumers that consume soyfoods in United States from 2010 to 2019 have been showing a constant increasing trend.

Regional Analysis For Tempeh Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

