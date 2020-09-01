CAGR values are jumping for the good in the Global Tissue Expander Market which in turn is making the sales; import, export and revenue grow. The report provides with a thorough analysis on what the conditions are for the Medical Devices industry because of the Tissue Expander Market.

The report is also a detailed analysis on what the market definition, classifications, applications and market trends are along with these it also provides with the market’s drivers and restrains by using the help of SWOT analysis.

The Global Tissue Expander Market is highly dependent on the top players and brands this report provides with detailed company profiles of those players and brands and showing what their moves are when it comes to developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations, all the while also providing with figures for the forecast years of 2019-2026.

Global Tissue Expander Market By Application (Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction, Others), Shape (Anatomical, Round, Rectangular, Crescent, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

Global tissue expander market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1669.78 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the variety of initiatives undertaken by the government and different authorities to spread awareness regarding the benefits and availability of the product.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tissue expander market are

ALLERGAN; Mentor Worldwide LLC; PMT Corporation; Sientra, Inc.; GC Aesthetics; KOKEN CO.,LTD.; GROUPE SEBBIN SAS; LABORATOIRES ARION; Wanhe; POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH; Eurosurgical Ltd. and Oxtex Limited among others.

Market Definition:

Tissue expanders are medical implants that find their application in aesthetic and trauma-based reconstructive procedures. They act like a balloon that is expanded upon implantation to stretch the skin/tissue covering the implant. These implants are utilized in tissue expansion procedures relating to breast reconstruction, maxillofacial applications and scalp reconstruction.

Market Drivers

Growth in the volume of aesthetic reconstruction procedures taking place globally is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing cases of breast cancer and their prevalence in the market also drives the market growth

Increasing volume of trauma cases and road accidents resulting in greater number of reconstruction procedures is also driving the market growth

Increasing preference of individuals to undergo reconstructive surgeries in place of skin implants and skin grafting procedures is also expected to enhance the growth this market

Market Restraints

Long duration required for the procedures of tissue expansion is expected to hinder the market growth

Concerns regarding the negative effects of the procedure is expected to restrict the market growth

Lack of product availability in various developing regions of the world act as market restraint

Segmentation:

By Application

Breast Reconstruction

Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction

Face & Neck Reconstruction

Others

By Shape

Anatomical

Round

Rectangular

Crescent

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Mentor Worldwide LLC announced the launch of a new tissue expander to their line of tissue expanders available for the U.S. market. The product will be included in the “CPX4 Breast Tissue Expander” and will be displayed at the “2018 American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS)” meeting held in Chicago, United States from September 28, 2018. This product expansion comes after the company had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for the product which will help in providing a smooth surface in clinical and aesthetic applications

In November 2016, Sientra, Inc. announced that they had acquired all of tissue expander portfolio from Specialty Surgical Products, Inc. which will help in the expansion of existing tissue expanders available with the company. The workforce of Specialty Surgical Products, Inc. will focus on the sale of tissue expanders while the workforce of Sientra, Inc. will focus on the entirety of portfolio available to the company

Competitive Analysis:

Global tissue expander market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tissue expander market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

