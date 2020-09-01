Top Companies In Software Global Industry Almanac 2015-2024

Global Software industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global software market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2740131



Key Highlights



– The software market is defined as revenues generated from both sales of, and subscriptions to, various software packages and offerings. The market includes both signed deals that remain under contract, and the annual revenues associated with new contracts signed, within a particular calendar year. This excludes sales opportunities for third-party services providers.

– The software market is comprised of the following sectors: Business Process Applications, Data and Analytics, IT Management, Security and Other.

– Business Process Applications includes revenues from Commerce Applications, Customer Relationship Management Applications, Enterprise Resource Planning Applications, Financial Applications, Human Resource and Payroll Applications, Office Productivity Applications, Product Lifecycle Management Applications, Supply Chain Management Applications and Vertical-Specific and Packaged Applications exhaustively.

– Data and Analytics includes revenues from Artificial Intelligence Platforms, Big Data Platforms, Business Intelligence and Data Discovery Tools, Data and Content Management and Enterprise IoT (Internet of Things) Platforms exhaustively.

– IT management includes revenues from Application Lifecycle Management, Application Platforms and Containers, Integration Software, Operating Systems, Virtualization, Business Process Management, IT Service Management Tools, Database Management, System and Network Management Platforms and Storage Management exhaustively.

– Security includes revenues from Application Security, Endpoint Security Platforms, Fraud Prevention and Transactional Security, Identity and Access Management, Messaging Security, Data Protection, Security Intelligence and Management, Network Security, Server Security and Web Security exhaustively.

– The Other segment includes revenues from Cloud Computing, Communications and Collaboration, Mobility, Networking and Storage.

– Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2019 annual average exchange rates.

– The global software market had total revenues of $597.3bn in 2019, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% between 2015 and 2019.

– The business process applications segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2019, with total revenues of $219.4bn, equivalent to 36.7% of the market’s overall value.

– The global market has experienced strong growth rates in terms of its software market. The growth over the past five years has been driven primarily by increased mobile and cloud computing usage among businesses.



Scope



– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global software market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global software market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key software market players global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global software market with five year forecasts

Enquiry For Discount Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2740131



Reasons to Buy



– What was the size of the global software market by value in 2019?

– What will be the size of the global software market in 2024?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global software market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global software market?

Table of Contents

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. Introduction

3. Global Software

4. Software in Asia-Pacific

5. Software in Europe

6. Software in France

7. Software in Germany

8. Software in Australia

9. Software in Brazil

10. Software in Canada

11. Software in China

12. Software in India

Continue…

Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2740131

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/