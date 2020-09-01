Urgent Care Centers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress According to New Research Report

TMR’s report on the global urgent care centers market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the global market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall revenue of the global urgent care centers market from 2017 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global urgent care centers market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with market leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global urgent care centers market.

Global Urgent Care Centers market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The global urgent care centers market was valued at US$ 23.5 Bn in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027. The Urgent Care Association of America defines urgent care centers (UCCs) as medical care centers that provide healthcare services on a no‐appointment or walk-in basis for illnesses or injuries that are not life threatening and are beyond the scope of traditional primary care or retail clinics.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to put pressure on the healthcare system around the world, as more number of patients seek treatment for the novel COVID-19 disease. In addition, governments across the world are increasingly focusing on the containment of the novel coronavirus due to which, the healthcare sector is likely to be exhausted, particularly in 2020. Urgent care centers around the world are increasingly focusing on accessing tests for COVID-19 to cater to the influx of patients. Urgent care centers around the world are at the frontlines of healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic and are expected to comply with protocols.

Key Players of Urgent Care Centers Market Report:

Key players operating in the global urgent care centers market are : Concentra, Inc., MedExpress, American Famil Care, NextCare Holdings, Inc, FastMed Urgent Care, HCA CareNow

CareSpot Family of Urgent Care Brands, CityMD, GoHealth Urgent Care, Patient First

