Vehicle Access Systems Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast 2027

Vehicle Access Systems: Introduction

Rise in penetration of global vehicle access systems is attributed to an increase in technological advances in vehicle security systems, which enable drivers to lock/unlock and start/stop the vehicle remotely

The purpose of access system is to grant entrance/leave from a commercial or residential building or toll gates only to authorized vehicles. The vehicle access control system is remotely connected to the access control unit of a commercial or residential building, which verifies the pre-registered vehicle license plate or an access card to determine whether the vehicle is authorized to enter the premises.

Key drivers of global vehicle access systems market

Data regulations enacted across diverse industries including health care, banking, and insurance and demand for safety are boosting the demand for vehicle access systems globally systems. In case of a robbery or an accident, to identify the vehicle involved, a vehicle monitoring system is required. Information about vehicles entering or exiting buildings such as bank and hospital premises is recorded using the vehicle access system in order to monitor and increase the safety of these buildings. This system records data of a vehicle, such as license plate, which can be used to trace a vehicle in case of theft/robbery.

Advancements in vehicle remote keyless access technologies is likely to fuel the global vehicle access systems market. For instance, both Robert Bosch GmbH and Continental AG have developed a cloud-based vehicle access system that enables a vehicle owner to lock/unlock and start/stop his vehicle without the need for a key. Such developments in vehicle access control systems based on cloud technology, mobile smartphones and tablets, and IoT devices are fueling the adoption of vehicle access systems, which in turn is driving the global market.

Passive vehicle access system segment to hold notable share of global vehicle access systems market

The passive vehicle access system segment is estimated to account for a significant share of the global vehicle access system market. The system utilizes automotive sensors, dash cams, and Application Program Interface (API), which are efficient and cost-effective. The above mentioned sensors and dash cams are relatively simple to use and are being incorporated in several applications, including passive vehicle access entry, enabling automakers to easily integrate them in their vehicles.

Lack of vehicle standards for vehicle access control system to hamper global vehicle access systems market

Automakers are focusing more on enhancing security and safety of vehicles in order to cater to a rise in consumer demand for safer and secure vehicles. The factor mentioned above drives the global market for vehicle access systems; however, lack of stringent global regulations and vehicle standards is still a challenge for automakers. Absence of such standards fails to guarantee the life of vehicle access systems. This, in turn, may lead to a threatening situation for vehicle owners in case the vehicle access systems fails and a customers is locked in/out of the vehicle. Therefore, regulations and standards for vehicle access systems are essential to prevent such situations.

Europe to hold prominent share of global vehicle access systems market

Increase in demand for luxury cars in countries such as Germany, France, and Russia in Europe is boosting the market in the region. For instance, in 2018, Volkswagen and BMW sold 541,200 and 319,134 units of luxury vehicles, respectively, in Germany, which accounted for approximately 18% and 2.5% rise in sales, respectively, as compared to sales of 531,600 and 311,071 units of luxury vehicles, respectively, in 2017. Furthermore, presence of automotive giants, such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, in the manufacture of vehicle access control system is likely to drive the vehicle access systems market in Europe.

Key players operating in global vehicle access systems market

The global vehicle access systems market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global vehicle access systems market are:

Continental AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nuance Communication

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Valeo SA

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

STMicroelectronics

ALPHA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Global Vehicle Access Systems Market: Research Scope

Global Vehicle Access Systems Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Hatchback Sedan MPV MUV SUV

Commercial Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Global Vehicle Access Systems Market, by Type

Passive Vehicle Access System

Active Vehicle Access Systems

Global Vehicle Access Systems Market, by Access Type

User Access Access Cards Card Readers Access Control Keypad

Admin Access Access Management Dashboards Application Program Interface (API)



Global Vehicle Access Systems Market, by Technology Type

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Bluetooth

RFID

Wi-Fi

Global Vehicle Access Systems Market, by Component

Sensors

Switches

RF Antennas

ECU (Electronic Control Unit)

Others

Global Vehicle Access Systems Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Vehicle Access Systems Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?