Video Analytics Market has Huge Demand Global Wide| Profiling Key Players- IBM Corporation, PureTech Systems, Inc, Honeywell International, Inc, Intelligent Security Systems, AllGoVision, Aventura Technologies, Inc, Verint Systems, Inc, Quognify, Cisco Systems, Inc, Axis Communications AB

Report covers Impact of Coronavirus COVID-19: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Video Analytics market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Key players in the global Video Analytics market covered in Chapter 4:

IBM Corporation

PureTech Systems, Inc

Honeywell International, Inc

Intelligent Security Systems

AllGoVision

Aventura Technologies, Inc

Verint Systems, Inc

Quognify

Cisco Systems, Inc

Axis Communications AB

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Video Analytics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Software

Services

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Video Analytics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

BFSI

City Surveillance

Critical Infrastructure

Education

Hospitality and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Defense and Border Security

Retail and Consumer Goods

Traffic Management

Geographically, the following regions are covered:

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Contents

Global Video Analytics Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Video Analytics Market

Chapter 4 Players Profiles

Chapter 5 Global Video Analytics Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6 North America Video Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Video Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Video Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Video Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Video Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Video Analytics Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Video Analytics Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Video Analytics Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Chapter 14 Appendix

Video Analytics Research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Video Analytics market?

What will be the Video Analytics market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

What are the main driving forces responsible for changing the Video Analytics industry’s trajectory?

Who are the big suppliers that dominate the Video Analytics industry across different regions? Which are their wins to stay ahead in the competition?

What are the Video Analytics market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the Video Analytics industry across different countries?

