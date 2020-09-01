Virtual Assistants Virtual Assistants Market Size, Growth Drivers, Market Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The Global Virtual Assistants Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 4,259.8 mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ xx mn by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24%.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Virtual Assistants Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Virtual Assistants Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Virtual Assistants used for both consumer and enterprise applications are continuously evolving. The increasing penetration of IoT and connected devices in various industries, coupled with Robotic Process Automation (RPA), is boosting the virtual assistant ecosystem.

Natural Language Processing and Machine learning form the backbone of virtual assistants. Continuous improvements in both these technologies will make virtual assistants more sophisticated, thereby driving their adoption. The increasing use cases of virtual assistants in various end-use industries is also driving the growth of this market.

Google , Amazon, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Nuance Communication and more…

Company: Amazon Microsoft IBM Google Nuance

Revenue (US$ Bn) $ 232.88 $ 110.36 $ 79.6 $ 136.81 $ 1.94

Global Virtual Assistants Market Ecosystem

The global virtual assistants market was valued at US$ 4,259.8 mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ xx mn by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24%. The increasing demand for Robotic Process Automation for performing various repetitive and administrative tasks and the increasing penetration of smartphones are driving the growth of the virtual assistants ecosystem.

North America is expected to dominate the virtual assistants ecosystem. The presence of major players in this market and the high rate of adoption of advanced technologies are the major factors for the dominance of this region. On the other hand, the growing automotive and retail sectors and the ever-increasing application of virtual assistants in these sectors are providing a solid platform for the growth of the European Virtual Assistants ecosystem.

There are many trends that are having an impact on the market forecast. These, when evaluated from a company’s perspective, can drive growth. Our numerous consulting projects have generated sizeable synergies across all regions and all sizes of companies.

