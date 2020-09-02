3D Laparoscopy Imaging Systems Market Rapid Growth by 2027 Made Available by Top Research Firm

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market was valued at ~ US$ 2.8 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027. Significant awareness among people about the early diagnosis of chronic diseases, increase in applications of 3D laparoscopy in different procedures, and cost efficiency of 3D laparoscopy imaging systems as compared to robotic systems contribute to the growth of the global 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market.

Technological Advancements in 3D Laparoscopy Imaging Systems Propel Market

The changing attitude toward the early detection and treatment of underlying diseases, which can be identified through 3D laparoscopy imaging systems, contributes to the growth of the market. The global 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027.

A number of trends have been observed in the 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market. Increase in the geriatric population, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in the demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, and successful introduction of 3D laparoscopy in bariatric and gynecological surgeries have propelled the global 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market.

Significant acquisitions and strategic collaborations & partnerships, and focus of market players on offering value-added service assistance, including mobile value-added services, boost the growth of the global 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market.

However, the shortage of qualified surgeons to perform laparoscopy procedures and continued usage of conventional 2D laparoscopy systems in developed and developing regions are likely to hamper the growth of the global 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market.

Asia Pacific Market to Expand at a Rapid Pace

Europe held a major share of the global 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market in terms of revenue in 2018, and is projected to sustain its market share during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of modern imaging technologies and the presence of leading players are anticipated to boost the growth of the 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market in the near future. High disposable income and well-developed healthcare infrastructure also contributed to Europe’s large share in the global 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market.

North America is anticipated to be the second-largest 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market in terms of share and revenue during the forecast period. Increase in the number of ambulatory surgery centers and rise in inclination toward day care surgeries boost the growth of the 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market in the region.

The 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR of ~ 6% during the forecast period. Strong growth of the 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market in the region is attributed to significant patient pool and rapid adoption of technological advancements in Japan and China.

Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, and B. Braun Melsungen AG – Leading Manufacturers of 3D Laparoscopy Imaging Systems

The report contains the profiles of leading players operating in the global 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market. These include CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co KG, Visionsense, Richard Wolf GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Sometech, Inc.

CONMED Corporation is one of the leading 3D laparoscopy imaging system providers in the U.S. The company pursues strategic acquisitions, distribution, and similar arrangements in new and existing markets to achieve increased operating efficiencies, geographic diversification, and market penetration. In January 2016, CONMED acquired SurgiQuest, Inc. SurgiQuest’s patented AirSeal System optimizes the laparoscopic environment and provides unparalleled stability in the abdominal cavity during a minimally-invasive surgery.

Visionsense is also one of the major manufacturers of 3D laparoscopy systems. The company is credited with the development of the first small diameter 3D HD visualization system that supports HD IR fluorescence. The new system, named VSiii system, is a complete solution that enables surgeons to use a minimally-invasive stereoscopic (3D) camera for arthoscopy, ENT, neurosurgery, and laparoscopy applications.

Inorganic growth and partnerships are the key strategies employed by leading players to enhance their market presence. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global 3D laparoscopy imaging systems market.

