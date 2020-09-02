A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Rich Communication Services Market 2020 Global Segments, Size, Recent Trends & Forecast to 2025

Rich Communication Services (RCSs) is considered as a next advancement of SMS having more features such as sharing location, group chats, read receipts, notification of typing etc. It contains features of Whatsapp, Facebook messenger. Mainly a protocol between mobile-telephone operators and between phone and carrier which is intended to be successful than SMS. Major driver for the market is Interoperability between networks and commercial agreement between operators to access new service. Also, Enhanced user interface experience also contributed in the growth of RCSs Market.

Major factor acting as a restraint for RCSs market is high competition from already Over-the-top (OTT) established players such as Skype, line. Nevertheless, more features like plugin integration and app security are going to be launch very soon. Moe to it, launch of interactive advertisements which is a new revenue-generating services are going to provide revenue opportunity to operators which will definitely give more opportunities to the market to grow in coming years.

Key Players:

1. Mavenir

2. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

3. D2 Technologies Inc.

4. LG Uplus Corp

5. Vodafone Group

6. Nokia Solutions and Networks

7. Genband

8. Ericsson AB

9. Acme Packet (Oracle)

10. Summit Tech

This report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the Global Rich Communication Services market. The report includes massive data relating to the recent product and technological developments observed in the market, complete with an analysis of the impact of these advancements on the market’s future development. The research report analyzes the global Rich Communication Services market in a detailed manner by explaining the key aspects of the market that are expected to have a quantifiable influence on its developmental prospects over the forecast period.

Following key questions are answered through this report:

What are the restraining factors in front of the businesses?

Which factors are driving the market growth?

What are the recent trends in the global market?

What are the global opportunities for getting new clients rapidly?

What are the key regions for expanding the market globally?

What are the threats and challenges in front of the businesses?

Who are the key players in the global Rich Communication Services Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Rich Communication Services market based on deployment type, solutions and end-users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Rich Communication Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.