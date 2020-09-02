The Global Adult Diaper Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report focused on market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Adult Diaper Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2020-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Global adult diaper market is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024). – The growing geriatric population increased the affordability of diapers, rise in individuals suffering from severe incontinence, and increasing awareness towards improving hygiene conditions are among the primary growth factors for the market.

– Also, the increase of the adult diapers market size is also likely to be positively impacted by the growth in online retail for personal hygiene products. The success of online retailing can be attributed to increased customer outreach, inventory management cost-cutting, and improved product visibility.

– Despite these favorable trends, factors such as lack of awareness and social stigmas associated with incontinence, particularly in underdeveloped countries are anticipated to affect the growth of the market.

The market has been segmented by gender, distribution channel, and geography. By End-User, the market has been segmented into men, women, and Unisex. By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, Pharmacies/Health Stores stores, Online Stores, and others.

The prominent players in the global Adult Diaper market are:

First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Unicharm Corporation, Medtronic., Fubao Industrial Co., Ltd., Hartmann USA, Inc., Ontex, Nestle

Report Coverage

Increasing Penetration of E-Commerce Channel

In terms of distribution channel, E-commerce anticipated being the most significant contributor to the increasing consumption due to the increased probability of incontinence among them. In developing economies, key players are taking initiatives to spread awareness and dignify the market with the help of advertisements and promotion campaigns that are helping to increase the acceptance of the adult diaper among the aged population. For instance, in 2017, Friends Adult Diapers which is based in India launched its first ad campaign to spread awareness about adult diaper which can bring about a life-altering change in the lives.

As per reports published by the US Census Bureau, in 2017, the value of e-commerce sales of pharmaceuticals and beauty aids was 35.7 billion U.S. dollars, up from 31.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2016. Therefore, this increase in the online platform is expected to contribute towards the increasing demand for adult diaper further during the forecast period.

Furthermore, Global Adult Diaper Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

─Manufacture Analysis — Generation of this Global Adult Diaper Industry is tested about applications, types, and regions with price analysis of players that are covered.

─Sales & Revenue Assessment — Revenue, sales are planned for this Adult Diaper market, including with various essentials along yet another facet is assessed in this section for foremost regions.

─Supply and Effectiveness — In continuation using earnings, this section studies consumption, and global Adult Diaper market. This area also sheds light on the variance between ingestion and distribution. Export and Adult Diaper significance data are provided in this part.

─Competitors — In this section, key players have been studied depending on product portfolio, their Adult Diaper market company profile, volume, price, price, and earnings.

─Investigations and Analysis — Adult Diaper market analysis aside from business, the information, and supply, contact information from manufacturers, consumers and providers can also be presented. Additionally, a feasibility study to asset and SWOT analysis for endeavors have been contained.

