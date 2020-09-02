Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market Size, Share, Trends, Demands, Growth and Forecast till 2026

The global Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Chemical, Biological, Mechanical), By Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents, Others), By Formulation (Liquid, Dry) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Additionally, the report provides:

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population – According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps – Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies – The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Type

Chemical

Biological

Mechanical

By Pest Type

Insects

Termites

Rodents

Others

By Formulation

Liquid

Dry

By Geography

ompetitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market report include

FMC Corporation,

Rentokil Initial Plc.,

ADAMA,

Bell Laboratories Inc.,

Corteva,

Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd,

BASF SE,

Bayer Cropscience,

Syngenta AG, and Others.

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market share during the forecast period

Major Table of Content for Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 North America Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Europe Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Asia Pacific Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Latin America Agriculture Crop Pest Repellents Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

