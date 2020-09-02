AGRICULTURE TECHNOLOGIES MARKET OVERVIEW 2019-WORLDWIDE BUSINESS GROWTH AND CONSUMPTION STATUS, SEGMENTATION AND DRIVERS, INDUSTRY SURVEY AND TREND TO 2026

This international AGRICULTURE TECHNOLOGIES marketing report analyzes the status and future forecast involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast in the major regions of the world. The market report is a window to the industry which discusses about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While articulating this market report, client business competence is understood proficiently to identify tangible growth opportunities. It has details about the key manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players. The AGRICULTURE TECHNOLOGIES marketing document makes few essential proposals for a new project of ICT industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Data Bridge Market Research recently released Global Agriculture Technologies Market research with more than 250 market data tables and figures and an easy to understand TOC in “Global Agriculture Technologies Market research”, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Agriculture Technologies predicted until 2026. The Agriculture Technologies market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of Trimble, Inc., Raven Industries, Agjunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation, AG Leader Technology, Precision Planting, Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Dickey-John Corporation and Cropmetrics LLC.

Market Analysis: Global Agriculture Technologies Market :

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, global agriculture technologies market will account to reach an estimated USD 7.68 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 12.61% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the off chance that you are associated with the Agriculture Technologies Analytics industry or mean to be, at that point this investigation will give you far reaching standpoint. It’s crucial you stay up with the latest Agriculture Technologies Market segmented by:

Agriculture Technologies Market : By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Agriculture Technologies Market : By Agricultural Type

Precision Farming

Live Stock Monitoring

Agriculture Technologies Market : By Application

Fish Farming

Smart Green House

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Market Definition: Global Agriculture Technologies Market

Agricultural technologies can be defined as technologies that are being used in the hardware or machines which is used in farming process. These technologies make the machinery work in same way as to be done by humans and animals for farming. It has brought a revolutionary change in modern farming on the global level.

Market Drivers:

Rise in usage of technology in the farming process worldwide. As it is more effective than human work process.

Rise in the demand for food across the globe for ever growing population. This increases the necessity to adopt agricultural technology to do the agricultural work faster.

Increasing need for examining the health of the live stocks and to take the necessary steps within the growth cycle as the market is moving towards quality with quantity.

Market Restraints:

The agricultural industry is very fragmented because of this the technology within the agriculture are not being implemented globally.

There are less skilled farmer which do not have much technological knowledge on how to use the agricultural technology

Recent Developments in the Market

In October 2018, Watson decision platform for agriculture to be launched by IBM which wil integrate data and artificial intelligence within the farming. This will help the food producers and their suppliers to easily manage their raw material and finished products.

In January 2018, John deere and farm dog brought a new project to produce variable rate spray technology. This will help in controlling the pest and diseases within the livestock.

