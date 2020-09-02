The global Amines Market size is anticipated to reach over USD 33.3 billion by 2026, according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the personal care segment dominated the global amines industry, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific was the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

The use of amines in wide applications such as personal care, crop protection chemicals, paints and coatings, surfactants, and beauty products majorly drives the growth of the market. Growing awareness regarding personal care and increasing disposable income, especially in developing regions, is boosting the overall amines industry growth. Increasing demand of amines from pharmaceutical, and construction sectors among others augment the growth of amines industry. Technological advancements and increasing applications in healthcare, pharmaceuticals and water treatment sectors would provide growth opportunities to the amines industry during the forecast period. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and technological advancements would accelerate the growth of this market in the coming years.

The personal care segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to wide applications in the industry. Amines are used in various personal care products, such as soaps, shaving creams, hand lotions, body washes, shampoos, laundry detergents, cosmetics, cosmetic creams, fragrances, and hair dyes, among others. Increasing disposable income and rising awareness regarding personal hygiene boosts the growth of this segment. Growing demand from emerging economies, and growth of e-commerce platforms are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

Asia-pacific is expected to lead the global amines industry during the forecast period. A significant rise in the population has been registered over the past few years, boosting the growth of the amines industry. Increasing awareness regarding personal care and hygiene, and rising disposable incomes in developing countries of this region augments the market growth in the region. Increasing application of amines in healthcare and pharmaceutical also supports amines market growth in this region. Use of amines in agriculture, construction, and water treatment further increases the demand of amines in Asia-Pacific. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

The well-known companies profiled in the amines market report include Clariant International Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Solvay S.A., DowDuPont, BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Arkema S.A., Huntsman Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, and Akzo Nobel N.V. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

