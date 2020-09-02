Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Grade Polyolefin Market

Medical Grade Polyolefin: Introduction

Polyolefin is a kind of polymer that is formed by the polymerization of olefin monomer units. Polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) are the common types of polyolefin.

Polyolefin is also considered non-toxic, making it ideal for usage in medical applications. It is vulnerable to oxidation; however, a range of anti-oxidant additives can tackle this issue.

Usage of plastics such as polyolefin in health care application has increased owing to spiraling health care demand. New generation of medical devices are developed using polyolefin instead of traditional materials such as glass, paper, cardboard, or metal. Polyolefin is preferred as an alternative material due to its excellent properties such as durability, heat resistance, and ability to prevent chemical corrosion.

Polyolefin is being increasingly used in medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging applications

