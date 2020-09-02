Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Poloxamer Market

Poloxamer Market: Introduction

Poloxamer is a block of copolymers of poly(ethylene oxide) and poly(propylene oxide). It is primarily used to increase the miscibility of two substances, which have different hydrophobicity; or enhance the water solubility of oily substances. Poloxamer is present in the form of liquid, paste, and solid, depending upon the molecular weight of the polymer.

Poloxamers help improve solubility, absorption, and bioavailability in formulation of various drugs. Additionally, poloxamer acts as a plasticizing agent, solubilizer, and emulsifier in solid & liquid dispersions, emulsions, and micro-emulsions. It is commercially sold under the brand names Pluronic, Lutrol, Kolliphor, Antarox, and Synperonic.

Based on application, the global poloxamer market can be segmented into cosmetics, pharmaceutical, nanoparticle synthesis, and others. Cosmetics and pharmaceutical segments are expected to account for high share of the market in the near future. In cosmetics, poloxamer is primarily used in the production of creams & liquid emulsions and dissolving oily substances in water. In pharmaceutical application, it is primarily used to improve the bioavailability of less soluble Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in solid dispersion. Furthermore, poloxamer is used in DNA technology, burn injury, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic treatment applications.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77487

Key Drivers of Poloxamer Market

Properties of poloxamer such as biocompatibility, nontoxicity, plasticization, solubilization, and emulsification are expected to drive its demand in a wide range of applications including pharmaceutical, cosmetics, nanoparticle synthesis, and others (mouthwash formulations, detergent, cleaning solution, etc.)

Various government agencies are increasingly investing in the manufacture of drugs. This coupled with rise in investments in research & development activities for the manufacture of new products in the pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to drive the demand for poloxamer in the near future.

Increase in income of the middle class, considerable improvements in lifestyle of the people, and growth in attention to physical wellbeing are some of the factors estimated to boost the production and consumption of cosmetic products. Poloxamer aids in the formation of emulsions by decreasing the surface tension of substances and inhibiting the growth of microorganisms. This is expected to drive the demand for poloxamer in the formulation of cosmetic products.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77487

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Poloxamer Market

Based on region, the global poloxamer market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is a leading consumer of poloxamer. It is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in production of API formulations, and increase in government focus on the development of generic and specialty drugs are projected to drive the demand for poloxamer in the formulation of drugs in North America in the near future.

The market in Europe is dominated by producers such as BASF SE, Sirion Biotech Gmbh, and Solvay S.A. These players are extensively engaged in new product launch and research & development activities to increase their presence in the market.

Growth in government initiatives in formulation of drugs in Asia Pacific is likely to boost the demand for poloxamer in the manufacture of drugs in the near future. The National Health Protection Scheme, which is the largest government funded health care program in the world, is likely to benefit 100 million poor families in India by providing a cover of nearly US$ 7,723.2 per family per year.

The poloxamer market in Latin America is expected to expand at a moderate pace, owing to the presence of a few producers across the region. The market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a significant pace, due to substantial improvement in the health care system of the region. However, Middle East & Africa relies on import of poloxamer from other regions such as Europe and North America.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-unbottling-gainful-growth-opportunities-in-aroma-chemicals-market-tmr-301088971.html

Key Players Operating in Poloxamer Market

The global poloxamer market is highly concentrated, with the leading producers accounting for prominent share. Furthermore, these producers are extensively engaged in improving the quality of their existing line of poloxmer to gain higher share in the global poloxamer market. Key players operating in the poloxamer market include:

BASF SE

Anshul Life Sciences

DeWolf Chemicals

Solvay S.A.

Sirion Biotech Gmbh

BioPharm International

Planet Science

Global Poloxamer Market: Research Scope

Global Poloxamer Market, by Form

Powder/Solid

Liquid/Paste

Global Poloxamer Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Nanoparticle Synthesis

Others

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.