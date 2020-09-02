Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Quinones Market

Quinones: Introduction

The global quinones market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for these derivatives in various industries such as building & construction, automotive, oil & gas, and consumer appliances. Growth in the petrochemical industry in countries in Asia Pacific such as India, Taiwan, and Thailand has also opened new avenues for the quinones market.

Quinones is a class of organic compounds often found in nature as pigment in animals, plants, and microbes. The main active ingredients of many important traditional Chinese herbs such as rhubarb, cassia, senna, comfrey, giant knotweed, polygonum, and aloe vera are quinone compounds, as these possess hemostatic, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and anti-tumor properties.

Quinone and its derivatives can be dissolved in methanol, ethanol, ethyl acetate, ethyl ether, benzene, chloroform, and other organic solvents. They are slightly soluble or insoluble in water.

Key Drivers of Quinones Market

Quinones are a class of oxidized organic aromatic chemicals that are derived from simpler aromatic compounds such as benzene and naphthalene. Quinone and its derivatives are used in a wide range of applications. They are often used as chemical intermediates for the production of pharmaceuticals. They are also employed as fungicides, and as oxidizing agents in chemical synthesis.

Anthracycline drugs, a class of anthraquinones used as anticancer drugs, are effective against acute leukemia and malignant lymphomas. They are also active in solid tumors, particularly in case of breast cancer.

Chemical Intermediates Application Segment to Offer Immense Opportunities

In terms of value and volume, the chemical intermediates segment is estimated to account for significant share of the market during the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for derivatives, including benzoquinone and anthraquinone, in numerous applications. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period due to the growth in pharmaceutical and dyes industries in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Quinones is widely used as a chemical intermediate for its oxidizing properties and ability to act as a dehydrogenation reagent in a wide variety of chemical syntheses

Other uses include applications in photography and petroleum products as polymerization inhibitor. Quinone is also considered a biological pigment/dye that is found naturally in certain fungi and many different plant species.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Major Share of Global Quinones Market

In terms of value and volume, Asia Pacific accounted for significant share of the global quinones market in 2019. It is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, due to the growth in the pharmaceutical industry. China is the largest producer of specialty chemicals and dyes in Asia Pacific. This is expected to further drive the quinones market in the country.

North America and Europe also constitute vital share of the global quinones market. The market is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace in these regions due to the implementation of stringent regulations regarding carbon emissions.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to be attractive regions of the quinones market during the forecast period. Brazil and Mexico are major manufacturers of pharmaceuticals in the world. They are also manufacturing hubs for numerous industries. Economic growth in these countries is likely to create opportunities for the quinones market in Latin America.

Major Players in Market

Key players operating in the global quinones market include:

Crystal Quinones Pvt. Ltd

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Manus Aktteva Biopharma

Zhonglan Industry

Xiamen Hisunny Chemical

Haihang Industry

Merck Millipore

Shanghai Jianglai

Yancheng Fengyang Chemical

Shandong Fine Chemical

Global Quinones Market: Research Scope

Global Quinones Market, by Type

Benzene Quinone

Naphthalene Quinone

Anthraquinone

Others

Global Quinones Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical

Chemical Intermediates

Dye Intermediates

Others

