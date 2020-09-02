Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Underground Mining Market

Global Underground Mining Market: Key Highlights

The global underground mining market was valued at ~ US$ 21.5 Bn in 2018 , and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 2% during the forecast period.

Based on equipment, the drilling equipment segment accounted for a major share of the global underground mining market in 2018.

In terms of method, the unsupported segment held a significant share of the global underground mining market in 2018. Room-and-pillar mining is an old method applied to horizontal or nearly horizontal deposits. This method has been refined over the years, and is used in coal and non-coal mining.

In terms of operator, the contract mining segment constituted a key share of the global underground mining market in 2018. Several contractual agreements are used in contract mining. These can be broadly classified into traditional contracts, risk sharing contracts, and strategic alliance contracts, depending upon the mine life or duration of the contract.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Underground Mining Market

The renewable energy sector is expanding at a significant pace across the globe. However, it is unable to meet the rising demand for power. This has resulted in a chasm between the demand for power and its generation, which developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia are striving to meet through coal-based generation. This is driving the use of coal in power generation applications. According to the World Coal Association, coal accounted for approximately 38% share of the total electricity generated in 2018. This percentage has remained almost unchanged in the last 20 years. Thus, rise in the demand for power is expected to boost the demand for coal in the power industry. This is likely to drive the underground mining market. Coal production in the U.S. increased to 273 million short tons through underground mines in 2017, up from 252 million short tons in 2016.

Implementation of IoT in underground mining provides several opportunities to companies to increase their productivity. IoT enables data integration from an increasing number of sources. This enables mining companies to plan their mining operations with accuracy.

Latin America Offers Lucrative Opportunities to Global Underground Mining Market

Latin America dominates the global underground mining market. The mining industry in the region has been thriving since the last few years. In 2017, 305 companies invested US$ 2.38 Bn for exploration in the region. Chile, Peru, and Mexico received 25%, 22%, and 21% of these investments, respectively, in the year. Favorable government policies and automation of processes in excavation operations are anticipated to drive the underground mining market in Latin America during the forecast period.

Currently, Brazil has more than 180 active mines. The most productive underground mines in the country extract up to 1,000,000 tons of minerals every year. Currently, Brazil has two major underground mines: Morro Velho and Serra Grande Gold Mine.

Chile is a prominent producer of copper in Latin America. It produces 32% of copper in the world. According to Cochilco, Chile’s state copper agency, the country produced its largest volume of copper ever (i.e. 5.83 million tons) in 2018, up by more than 6% of that produced in 2017.

Underground Mining Market: Competition Landscape

The global underground mining market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of players.

High capital investments in facilities, equipment, technologies, and transport vehicles poses a high barrier to the entry for new players in the global underground mining market. Regulatory pathways for clearance and approval of underground mining are time-consuming and capital-intensive. This creates another barrier for the entry of new players into the market.

Key players operating in the global underground mining market are BHP, Rio Tinto, Glencore, Vale S.A., Alcoa Corporation, Coal India Ltd, Anglo American Plc, Barminco, CIMIC Group Limited, OZ Minerals, The Redpath Group, Thyssen Mining, China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, Norilsk Nickel Group, Implats Platinum Limited, Amur Minerals Corporation, GBF Underground Mining Company, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Global Underground Mining Market: Segmentation

Underground Mining Market by Equipment

Drilling Equipment

Loaders & Trucks

Ventilation Systems

Conveyor Systems

Rock Reinforcement Systems

Others (Draglines, Shovels, Continuous Miners, and Shuttle Cars)

Underground Mining Market by Method

Supported Cut-and-Fill Stoping Stull Stoping Square Set Stoping



