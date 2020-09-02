Antihypertensive Drugs Market is Thriving Worldwide By Size, Revenue, Emerging Trends and Top Growing Companies 2027

Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global antihypertensive drugs market was valued at ~ US$ 27.8 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 2% from 2019 to 2027

Stroke, also known as cerebrovascular accident, is a medical condition that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted or blocked. It leads to sudden death of brain cells due to lack of oxygen, which takes place as a result of a rupture of the artery or vein that carries blood to the brain.

Increase in incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases, owing to changing demographics and rise in prevalence of stroke, diabetes, and hypertension patients is expected to drive the antihypertensive drugs market

North America held a major share of the global antihypertensive drugs market in 2018 , due to the presence of a large population with the history of diabetes, blood pressure related diseases, stroke, rise in mortality associated with the disease, and increase in research funding for antihypertensive drugs in the U.S.

, due to the presence of a large population with the history of diabetes, blood pressure related diseases, stroke, rise in mortality associated with the disease, and increase in research funding for antihypertensive drugs in the U.S. The antihypertensive drugs market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2019 to 2027 due to surge in the number of elderly patients and increase in cardiovascular disorders in patients suffering from hypertension. This, in turn, is likely to drive the demand for antihypertensive drugs in emerging markets such as India and China.

Rise in Prevalence of Stroke to Drive Antihypertensive Drugs Market

The global geriatric population is projected to increase at a rapid pace over the next few years. Declining fertility and improved longevity are prominent factors for rise in the geriatric population.

Rise in aging population globally is projected to drive the global antihypertensive drugs market during the forecast period

For instance, the geriatric population in developing regions is estimated to increase by 154% between 2017 and 2050, exceeding 1.6 billion by 2050. Furthermore, an increase in the number of baby boomers vulnerable to a wide range of age-related diseases has been observed.

Age is a primary risk factor for hypertension. Prevalence of hypertension is comparatively high in the elderly population; approximately 70% of high blood pressure patients are over the age of 60. Additionally, aging increases blood pressure, as elasticity of the arterial system is reduced. Hence, rise in prevalence of hypertension among the population is projected to drive the antihypertensive drugs market over the next few years.

High Demand for Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

In terms of drug, the global antihypertensive drugs market has been segmented into diuretics, angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers, beta-blockers, vasodilators, calcium channel blockers, renin inhibitors, alpha-blockers, and others. The diuretics segment has been sub-segmented into thiazide diuretic, loop diuretics, and potassium-sparing diuretics. The beta-blockers segment has been sub-segmented into beta-1 selective and intrinsic sympathomimetic.

The angiotensin receptor blockers segment dominated the market in 2018 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period

and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period Rapid adoption and rise in demand for angiotensin receptor blockers have been observed in the recent years, as these are one of the trusted drugs. Additionally, rise in prevalence of hypertension and continually increasing expenses of its treatment influence the prescribing patterns among physicians and compliance to the treatment by the patients. These are expected to drive the segment.

Primary Hypertension a Key Market Driver

In terms of condition, the global antihypertensive drugs market has been classified into primary hypertension and secondary hypertension

The primary hypertension segment accounted for major market share in 2018; the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Hypertension has become a global health problem in the past decade. In the developed world, salt intake is generally above the recommended quantity among children and a similar trend exists in the developing world.

Most of the people suffer from primary hypertension. Prevalence of secondary hypertension and the most common etiologies vary with age. Approximately 5% to 10% adults with hypertension have a secondary cause.

Greater Effect of Combination Therapy on Hypertension

Based on medication type, the global antihypertensive drugs market has been categorized into monotherapy, combination therapy, and fixed dose combinations

By combining two drugs with different mechanisms of action, an antihypertensive effect of two to five times greater than that obtained by monotherapy is possible. In some of the cases, patients who are treated with existing monotherapies fail to achieve target blood pressure. These are the factors which are expected to drive the global antihypertensive drugs market during the forecast period.

Hospital Pharmacies Dominates Antihypertensive Drugs Market

In terms of distribution channel, the antihypertensive drugs market has been categorized into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others

The hospital pharmacies segment held a major share of the global antihypertensive drugs market in 2018. Growth of this segment can be attributed to a surge in new cases of stroke and myocardial infarction across the globe and patient preference for treatment in hospitals.

Asia Pacific to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

In terms of region, the global antihypertensive drugs market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

The antihypertensive drugs market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the near future. India and China are anticipated to be lucrative markets for antihypertensive drugs during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of cardiac diseases, unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as smoking, poor diet, and high incidence of diabetes and hypertension, which may fuel the risk of a stroke.

North America is projected to account for a leading share of the global antihypertensive drugs market during the forecast period, owing to increase in incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases, particularly, in the U.S.

High disposable income of the patient population contributes to the growth of the antihypertensive drugs market in the region. Increase in disposable income drives the uptake of medical and other related services.

Hypertension is a condition which was recognized in the U.S. much ahead of other regions and antihypertensive drugs were also sold in the country quite early. Furthermore, cases of a number of individuals taking these drugs as a preventive measure have been reported. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for antihypertensive drugs in the country

Favorable funding by government and charitable trusts for stroke research, prevention, and treatment in the U.S. are likely to drive the antihypertensive drugs market in North America

Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Growth Strategies of Key Players

Key players operating in the global antihypertensive drugs market include Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

These companies are engaging in research & development activities to develop novel products in order to expand product offerings and customer base. For instance, Johnson & Johnson focuses on joint collaboration with leading research institutes, biotech & pharmaceutical companies, and government and non-profit organizations for the development of novel therapeutic products and technologies in different areas. Janssen Biotech, subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, has more than 150 collaborations across the world in all aspects of healthcare.

Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Segmentation

Antihypertensive Drugs Market, by Drug

Diuretics Thiazide Diuretics Loop Diuretics Potassium-sparing Diuretics

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Beta-blockers Beta-1 Selective Intrinsic Sympathomimetic

Vasodilators

Calcium Channel Blockers

Renin Inhibitors

Alpha-blockers

Others

Antihypertensive Drugs Market, by Condition

Primary Hypertension

Secondary Hypertension

Antihypertensive Drugs Market, by Medication Type

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

Fixed Dose Combinations

Antihypertensive Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Antihypertensive Drugs Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany Spain Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



