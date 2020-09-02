Asia Pacific CEP Market 2020 Share, Growth by Business Development to 2025

Asia Pacific CEP Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Asia Pacific CEP Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

Asia Pacific CEP Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional parcel market by value, accounting for around 42% of the global market. The demand for CEP services in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period, owing to the high population growth, rising disposable incomes and standards of living, and growth in international trade. As the governments are focusing on developing the manufacturing sectors in the countries and the global companies are setting up their manufacturing bases in the region, the international trade of the countries is rising and is expected to rise further in the future. The retail sector in the region is also growing rapidly.

China contributes to the major share of the Asia-Pacific CEP market. The express delivery market of the country is the largest in the world and accounts for almost 40% of the total delivery volume across the world. The Southeast Asia region is one of the emerging hotspots, globally, attracting investments from across the world. E-commerce in the region is also expected to bolster in the next few years.

Competitive Landscape

The Asia Pacific CEP Market is Fragmented, the market expected to grow during the forecast period due to rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region and many other factors are driving the market. Many international and local players are present in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing E-Commerce in the region:

Asia is the fastest-growing region in the global e-commerce marketplace, accounting for the largest share of the worlds business-to-consumer e-commerce market. In 2019, China continues to lead the e-commerce market in the Asia Pacific with 61% of consumers shopping online whilst New Zealand and Japan is the smallest markets, lagging behind at 33% and 34% respectively. Asias stellar growth in e-commerce is not limited to China, as India, Japan, and South Korea are among the economies with the largest shares of e-commerce sales in retail sales worldwide

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

