Asia-Pacific Sour Milk Drinks Market  Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Asia-Pacific Sour Milk Drinks Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific sour milk drinks market is projected to grow, witnessing a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– Sour milk drinks are the traditional fermented dairy beverage in Asia-Pacific, which is consumed on a regular basis among the household. It is considered healthier beverage options compared to soft drinks, which have attracted consumer demand.

– Consumer preference for varied flavors such as fruit flavor mixed with sour milk is quite popular in the region. Bioactive components, flavor, nutritional value, and convenience are the various factors accelerating the demand for sour milk drinks across Asia-Pacific.

– The sour milk market includes packaged fermented milk products, such as Kefir, Lassi, Ayran, Doogh, Laban, buttermilk, and whey drinks. Notably, India accounts for a suitable market share in the region owing to the high popularity of buttermilk, and chaas/lassi in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The Asia-Pacific Sour Milk Drinks market is competitive with various domestic brands competing for market share. New product offerings with exotic flavors and convenient packing are the primary strategy adopted by the key players. The major players include Yili Group, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF), Nestle SA, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Danone S.A., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd., and others.

Key Market Trends:

Surge in Innovation and Packaging of Sour Milk Drinks

Bulk packaging often struggles for profit as compared to small packs and is inconvenient. Adding convenience to the functional dairy beverage through a flexible, smaller pack provides a significant profit margin to companies. For instance, the Indian dairy giant, Amul introduced Amul Masti buttermilk multipack of 200 ml (five in one pack) for convenience to its consumers and higher profit margins to the company. Moreover, probiotic drinking yogurt saw a trend towards small bottles during the review period and is likely to expand in the coming years. Increased new product launch from the private label has created a tough competition for existing players.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

