Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 By DelveInsight

Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Ataxia-Telangiectasia is a rare inherited disorder that affects the nervous system, immune system, and other body systems. This disorder is characterized by progressive difficulty in coordinating movements (ataxia) beginning in early childhood, usually before age 5. Affected individuals tend to have high amount of a protein called alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) in their blood. It is categorized as Typical (childhood onset) and Atypical (adult onset). Mutations in the Ataxia-Telangiectasia mutated kinase (ATM) gene cause ataxia-telangiectasia. The ATM gene provides instructions for making a protein that helps control cell division and is involved in DNA repair. This protein plays an important role in the normal development and activity of several body systems, including the nervous system and immune system. Without this protein, cells become unstable and eventually die. Cells in the part of the brain involved in coordinating movements (the cerebellum) are particularly affected by loss of the ATM protein.

Ataxia Telangiectasia Epidemiology

According to the National Cancer Institute, the risk of an Ataxia-Telangiectasia patient developing any cancer is 37-fold higher than individuals in the general population. The risk of developing lymphoid tumors, the most frequently diagnosed cancers in Ataxia Telangiectasia patients, is 100-fold higher than in the general population. Ataxia-Telangiectasia patients have about a 10% risk of developing lymphoma or leukemia. Clinical Manifestations of Ataxia-Telangiectasia are Neurological Manifestations, Immunodeficiency (33% of people with A-T), Pulmonary Disease (25% of people) and Cancer (25% risk of cancer).

Ataxia Telangiectasia Key Facts

As per the National Library of Medicine (2018), Ataxia-Telangiectasia occurs in 1 in 40,000–100,000 people worldwide.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (2018), males and females are affected in equal numbers. In the United States, the prevalence is approximately 1 in 40,000–100,000 live births.

In the United States, about one percent of the population is a carrier of a mutation in the Ataxia-Telangiectasia mutated kinase (ATM) gene.

The Orphanet Registry (2018) estimates the average prevalence of Ataxia-Telangiectasia at 1 per 100,000 children. The most reliable estimates for the number of people with Ataxia Telangiectasia, in the UK at least, are 3 per million.

As per Jayesh et al., in 2015, the prevalence of patients with Ataxia-Telangiectasia in Europe was estimated to be 1 per 150,000.

About 25% of affected individuals have an “atypical” presentation with later onset (age >25 years).

